ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League

SkySports
 3 days ago

Burnley vs Everton. Premier League....

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Frank Lampard still has Everton's FULL backing despite their dismal defeat away at relegation rivals Burnley, as Farhad Moshiri and Co keep faith in the former Chelsea boss to turn things around with nine huge games to play

Frank Lampard retains the full support of owner Farhad Moshiri and Everton's board despite Wednesday night's defeat by Burnley pushing the club closer to relegation. The Toffees are 17th in the table and now just a point ahead of Sean Dyche's men after throwing away a 2-1 lead at Turf Moor, with Maxwel Cornet's 85th minute strike proving decisive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea arrive on the South Coast in a must win — not so much because of our league position (five points clear of fourth coming in to the weekend), but because of the mentality, confidence, and momentum of the team. Tuchel makes several changes but perhaps not as many...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League, EFL, Scottish football: Ups, downs & European qualification

BBC Sport outlines the promotion and relegation issues - and the race for European qualification - in England and Scotland for 2021-22. Recent confirmed promotions, relegations, titles & qualifications. 2 April: Rangers qualify for Champions League. 26 March: Kelty Hearts promoted to Scottish League One. 19 March: Dover Athletic relegated...
UEFA
SkySports

Man Utd's Cristiano Ronaldo apologises for 'outburst' following phone incident after defeat at Everton

Man Utd's Cristiano Ronaldo has apologised for his 'outburst' after appearing to throw a fan's phone to the ground following his side's defeat at Everton. Footage, taken by @EvertonHub, shows Ronaldo lowering his right hand towards the ground before what appears to be a phone colliding with and bouncing up off the surface, as he exited the pitch following the 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Ftfull Time Burnley
The Independent

Everton and Manchester United fight for dignity in derby of faded glory

It is not often that you can isolate a point where two football clubs began to move in the wrong direction. It’s even less common to be able to personify that moment. For Everton and Manchester United, David Moyes will always be the symbol of where things began to go wrong.The clubs meet at Goodison Park tomorrow with each team desperate for points. If Everton lose they could be in the bottom three by Monday morning. Burnley, who beat Frank Lampard’s side 3-2 on Wednesday night, play Norwich City on Sunday afternoon and a victory would mean Sean Dyche’s team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Harry Kane: How Tottenham striker has drawn comparisons to Diego Maradona, Francesco Totti and Andrea Pirlo

In the last week, Harry Kane has been compared to Diego Maradona, Francesco Totti and Andrea Pirlo in what is a glowing recognition of his evolving role at Tottenham. Kane has four assists in his last six league games as he becomes Spurs' chief playmaker under Antonio Conte, displaying a vision and a passing range that is rivalled only by Kevin De Bruyne, according to Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

WATCH LIVE: Saracens Mavericks vs Celtic Dragons on Sky Sports' YouTube channel

Saracens Mavericks are hosting Celtic Dragons at Hertfordshire Sports Village, with a first centre pass at 4pm. Mavericks should arrive with confidence after a 62-43 victory over Wasps last time out, while Dragons fell to Manchester Thunder 59-50. Round 12 concludes on on Monday evening, with Leeds Rhinos Netball taking...
SPORTS
The Independent

Everton need to use hurt of late loss to Burnley in survival bid – Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has told his Everton players to use the hurt of Wednesday night’s late defeat to Premier League relegation rivals Burnley as a positive ahead of Saturday’s match against Manchester United.Maxwel Cornet struck five minutes from time to condemn Everton to a costly 3-2 defeat, the final twist in a match in which the Toffees had cancelled out Nathan Collins’ early goal through two Richarlison penalties before Jay Rodriguez brought Burnley level early in the second half.It meant Everton blew the chance to move seven points clear of the bottom three – instead they go into the weekend just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

WATCH LIVE: Surrey Storm vs Team Bath Netball on Sky Sports' YouTube channel

Surrey Storm are hosting Team Bath Netball at Surrey Sports Park, with a first centre pass at 7.30pm. The home side go into this encounter off the back of a 68-52 victory over Severn Stars, while Bath overcame Strathclyde Sirens 57-40 at Emirates Arena. The round continues with Saracens Mavericks'...
SPORTS
BBC

Man City v Liverpool: Premier League's top two meet at Etihad Stadium

Date: Sunday, 10 April Venue: Etihad Stadium Kick-off: 16:30 BST. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; text updates on BBC Sport website and app. Manchester City and Liverpool meet at Etihad Stadium on Sunday in a huge Premier League encounter that could go a long way to deciding the destination of the title.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy