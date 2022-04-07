ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flight Attendants Found Renting Illegal Apartment In East Boston Garage For Years

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 1 day ago

EAST BOSTON (CBS) – Airline employees were found renting an illegal apartment in East Boston. Boston Inspectional Services say 12 people, all flight attendants, were living in the property on Geneva Street during their layovers.

“From my understanding they’ve been operating for about 10 years there, so they went under the radar for quite a while,” said Flavio Daveiga of Boston Inspectional Services. “They’re just using it as a resting point like refresh and then continuing on to their trips or their commute back to their home base.”

Beds found in illegal apartment on Geneva Street in East Boston (Image credit Boston Inspectional Services)

The building was a garage converted into an apartment. After receiving a complaint Tuesday, investigators found several violations inside, including illegal construction, missing smoke detectors and hazardous materials.

It is believed the people staying there paid $300 a month. Inspectional Services says it was actually a tenant living at the apartment who called to report the problems inside.

The property was deemed unfit so everyone staying there has been asked to leave. The landlord will now have to file permits with the city to make it a livable space before anyone’s allowed to move back in.

Comments / 12

Sam Ciarametaro
1d ago

pretty sad that the airlines can't provide housing for employees while on the job..even truckers get hotel rooms from their company..

Reply
7
MAGA2022
2d ago

Believe me that place was not only full of hidden web cams but I'm sure the owner had it streaming on line as well ...

Reply
2
