You can look around Yakima or many cities in Eastern Washington and see weeds coming through abandoned parking lots, graffiti everywhere and think to yourself that it's not as clean as it should be. You're not alone. It's not just our area but many around the United States as well. Ugly cities was a topic recently on Alot, a website that gathers lists based on different states. When I saw them listing the ugliest cities in Washington state I just knew it was going to be a city near here but, as it turns out, the Ugliest city isn't even in Eastern Washington.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 15 DAYS AGO