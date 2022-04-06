Litter-strewn Bay Bridge entrance will soon transform into an urban forest

Rare painting on display for first time in 200 years. During the French Revolution, artist Marie-Guillemine Benoist set out to prove that women could render history paintings just like the men and created a work to showcase at the Paris Salon of 1791. Following the exhibition, Benoist’s “Psyche Bidding Her Family Farewell” was hidden away in a private collection for over 200 years. On March 24, the Legion of Honor acquired this rare Neoclassical painting to showcase in its main galleries. And now the public — and all Bay Area residents who get free admission to the museum on Saturdays — can admire the work of this groundbreaking artist and see it in person for the first time in centuries. On view in Gallery 16 of Legion of Honor, 100 34th Ave., S.F, Free admission for Bay Area residents every Saturday. legionofhonor.famsf.org.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO