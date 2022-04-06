ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Litter-strewn Bay Bridge entrance will soon transform into an urban forest

By Jessica Wolfrom
San Francisco Examiner
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt doesn’t look like much now, but a barren patch of cement strewn with trash and scrawled with graffiti at the mouth of the Bay Bridge will be transformed into a nursery growing the future of San Francisco’s urban trees. This week, the Department of Public Works...

www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

San Francisco Examiner

Tent dwellings are down in the Tenderloin—but rising across The City

As the number of tents were taken down in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood during Mayor London Breed’s recent emergency declaration, sidewalk dwellings increased overall across San Francisco, new city data show. The collective data paints a complicated picture of whether or not the emergency initiative is making good...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Grazing urban goats help reduce S.F.’s fire risk

The goats came early this year. But with warming temperatures, so did the spring vegetation – a creeping carpet of flammable flora draped across The Bay Area’s parklands, backyards, and open spaces, ready to spark. Thanks to these bearded bovids with names like Dipper, Thor and Burrows, San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
