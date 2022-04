The stock market is a collection of exchanges through which equity shares of public companies are issued, bought and sold. The role of the stock market is to provide a way for companies to raise capital by selling ownership shares to public investors. At the same time, the stock market allows private investors to buy shares of stock in public companies and become part owners of their businesses. The aggregate value of the entire stock market is often tracked and reported via market indexes, such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index.

