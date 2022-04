Sometimes, the best deals are the ones you don’t make. It appeared heading into the March 21 trade deadline that Jake DeBrusk was playing his final games wearing the Boston Bruins uniform. Last summer, the 25-year-old requested a trade through his agent to Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney. The trade request became public following DeBrusk being a healthy scratch in a home game against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 28.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO