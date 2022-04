The participants in the Young Guns Tour are not branding themselves saviors of rock ‘n’ roll. But they’re certainly happy to thump the drum for their genre. With rock’s death as a commercial and creative force predicted yet again, Mammoth WVH (aka Wolfgang Van Halen) and Dirty Honey are considered potent upstarts in a new surge. Mammoth WVH’s self-titled first album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Rock, Hard Rock and Independent Album charts, while the singles “Distance” (an elegy for his father Eddie Van Halen) is nominated for a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rock Song. Dirty Honey, meanwhile, has made its mark with an EP, an album and Top 5 Mainstream Rock hits such as “When I’m Gone” and “Rolling 7s.”

