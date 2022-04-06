ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

RS Recommends: The Best Outdoor Blankets for Music Festivals and Camping Excursions

By John Lonsdale and Sage Anderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

With music festival season upon us now, it’s time to start thinking again about what you can and cannot pack if you’re planning to attend one this year.

On the list of prohibited items, festivals from Coachella to Lollapalooza advise against taking things like hard-sided coolers , backpacks that aren’t see-through and even “ emotional baggage ” (at least, if you’re headed to New York this June).

One piece of gear you can take with you? Blankets. There are a ton of new outdoor blankets that are roomy, durable and super stylish that will make your day or weekend listening to live music that much better.

Outdoor Blanket Buying Guide

Many outdoor blankets are specifically designed to be used outside, with some featuring tough layers or water-repellent materials that can hold up when used on the ground. Their ruggedness and durability are only small parts of what make the best blankets for festivals worth buying.

Comfort: We recommend looking for blankets that also prioritize comfort, meaning that you wouldn’t mind taking a nap on them even if you are outside.

Size and Dimensions: Size is also one of the most important details to pay attention to with festival-friendly blankets or throws. While most fest venues generally allow blankets, you may want to confirm if the one you’re attending prohibits certain blanket sizes (though we doubt you’ll have an issue with this so long as you carry it in a clear pack).

A larger blanket also guarantees that you and a friend can stretch out comfortably, as well as giving you plenty of room for your gear. Plus, then you’ll be able to use them for picnics or even at the beach in the future.

Convenient Features: We’ve researched numerous outdoor blankets, but our favorites include extra design details we never knew we needed, including corner pockets for keys or smaller items. While these details aren’t essential, you’ll certainly miss them when using any of your other blankets.

The Best Blankets for Music Festivals

These are some of our favorite blankets for music festivals, from cozy blankets to curl under for warmth, to printed picks that let you — and your crew — stand out in the crowd.

1. Slowtide Haven Quick-Dry Park Blanket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135MTK_0f1bl4uL00

Slowtide

It may be called the park blanket, but you’ll want to use Slowtide’s Haven at the beach, at home and especially at your next music fest. We love this brand’s use of recycled materials in making its line of blankets. (It’s hard to see now, but this one actually was made with what used to be plastic water bottles.)

The two-person blanket has microfiber on top, so you don’t have to sweat spills, and there’s a bottom DWR layer so you can truly set it down on any surface, even if it’s damp. Best for last: Slowtide made sure you could store your phone and sunblock (a festival must-have) with the blanket’s corner pockets. The Haven also comes with its own carry bag for travel.

Slowtide also has some of the best blanket collaborations on the market, including this oversized Beatles throw blanket , along with its stylish Grateful Dead collection .


Buy:
Slowtide Haven Park Blanket
at
$69.95

2. Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329aLt_0f1bl4uL00

Rumpl

Think of Portland, OR-based company Rumpl’s blankets like your rugged outerwear. They’re suited for adventure, and you wouldn’t want to step outdoors without them. This Original Puffy is as much a festival requirement as your wristband thanks to built-in loops so you can secure it to the ground with stakes, as well as the blanket’s recycled, water-resistant material and stuff sack.

And don’t be afraid to get it dirty — once you’re home, you can clean it in the washing machine. Note: This blanket is designed for one person.


Buy:
Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
at
$129

3. Faherty Blanket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AZztm_0f1bl4uL00

Faherty

Blankets from apparel brand Faherty are, no doubt, cooler than any of the tie-dye tees we’ve ever owned, and it’s made with cotton that’s completely washable, making it perfect for using at an outdoor show.

Thanks to its soft feel, it’s one of the more comfortable options you can lounge on, though it doesn’t have a water-repellent side like other outdoor blankets, so you’ll want to avoid laying it down in wet areas.

This blanket is on the smaller side at 52 x 70 inches, but it’s a great option if you want something that also works well on a bed or on the couch for movie night.


Buy:
Faherty Blanket
at
$128

4. Pendleton Roll-Up Outdoor Blanket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OjI2l_0f1bl4uL00

Amazon

Want the look of a Pendleton blanket in a more portable package? Consider this Roll-Up blanket from the company, which, of course, rolls up so you can carry it around like a smaller-sized duffel bag.

We love how stylish and functional the blanket is with its own carrying straps, and once it’s bundled up, you won’t have as much trouble fitting it in your pack when you’re commuting home after the festival. Just a heads up — you shouldn’t stick it in the washing machine. Pendleton recommends dry cleaning, when needed.

Buy: Pendleton Roll-Up Blanket $149

5. YETI Lowlands Blanket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yk2hN_0f1bl4uL00

Amazon

While it lacks the trippy, festival-ready designs of some of our other picks, Yeti’s Lowlands Blanket is sturdy and durable enough to get you through an entire festival weekend. The blanket’s waterproof layer is near immune to wet ground of any kind, which is good news for when things get a little muddy.

Supremely soft, the padding and insulated interior makes it a game-changer for outdoor lounging (or taking naps in between band sets). For pet lovers, it also easily shakes off pet hair with ease. Once the fun is over, you can toss it in the washing machine and the dryer.

Buy: YETI Lowlands Blanket $200.00

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Are the Best Denim Styles to Wear This Season (Or Any Season)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Jeans are almost the perfect article of clothing — you can dress them up with a suit jacket and some classy shoes and head off to your board meeting, or throw on your favorite band tee and totally be ready for the mosh pit. But as versatile as they are, you still want to make sure you’re not going too casual with your style and risk looking like you just rolled out of bed. The...
APPAREL
Rolling Stone

Model and Friend Dumped at L.A. Hospitals Died in ‘Homicides’ Linked to Fentanyl, Coroner Says

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (4/6/2022): Instagram model Christy Giles, 24, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola both had fentanyl in their systems when their bodies were dumped at separate hospitals in Los Angeles amid suspected homicides last November, final autopsy reports obtained by Rolling Stone confirm. Cabrales’ initial toxicology screening based on blood extracted at a hospital while she was fighting for her life on a ventilator hours after she was abandoned Nov. 13 returned a “presumptive positive for fentanyl” as well as cocaine and MDMA, the report released Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Coroner revealed....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Trump Says He Wanted to March to Capitol on Jan. 6, Blames Everyone But Himself for Carnage

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump says he regrets not marching to the Capitol on Jan. 6, and once again tried to blame House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser for the violence, according to a new interview with The Washington Post. “Secret Service said I couldn’t go. I would have gone there in a minute,” Trump claimed in the interview, adding that he isn’t getting the credit he deserves for the amount of supporters of his who showed up. “The crowd was far bigger than I even thought. I believe it was the largest...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Camping#Commuting#Live Music#Outdoors#Rs
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Music Festival Is Back!

After two years away, Boise Music Festival returns to Expo Idaho for the 11th annual event! 103.5 KISS-FM, Mix 106, 104.3 WOW Country, 107.9 LITE FM, KIDO Talk Radio, and POWER 105.5 are excited to bring back Boise’s biggest one day music event! This festival will feature 40+ local artists, vendors, carnival, and our Boise Music Festival Mainstage headliners!
BOISE, ID
KRQE News 13

Best camping pillow

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A good camping pillow can make the difference between a glorious, calming time in the woods and fitful sleep that means you wake up achy and miserable. While changing up your routine and roughing it can be a great break, there’s no need to cause yourself discomfort. If you’re looking for a quality, easily packable camping pillow, Sea to Summit Aeros Premium Deluxe Pillow is the top choice.
LIFESTYLE
PopSugar

8 Pieces of Outdoor Furniture the Rain Won't Ruin

There's nothing worse than finally investing in patio furniture only for it to get ruined by an unexpected rainstorm or giant splash from the pool. That's why, this spring and summer, we're picking up outdoor furniture that's weatherproof. Yes, it does exist, and it's a game changer. From complete patio...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Music
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

SylvanSport’s GO Is a Spacious Camping Trailer With Room To Sleep Four

North Carolina-based SylvanSport has designed a spacious camping trailer for serious on-the-go travelers. The SylvanSport GO is a pop-up aluminum structure that includes storage space and has multiple dining and sleeping options. The versatile camper contains four main pieces of infrastructure: a storage box, equipment rack, gear deck and tent...
CARS
TODAY.com

We found can't-miss deals on outdoor furniture and accessories, starting at $12

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

Grammys 2022: The 20 Best, Worst, and Most WTF Moments

After a 2021 edition that felt like the freshest in years, the 2022 Grammys returned Music’s Biggest Night to its standard script: a steady stream of dad-joke groaners from host Trevor Noah, a wild mish-mash of performances that delivered either sensory overload or maudlin tear-jerking, a few charmingly bonkers speeches, and a safe Album of the Year choice that seemed to completely ignore what music fans actually listened to during the past year. Here’s our rundown of the best, worst, and weirdest of the night.
MUSIC
Tree Hugger

Retired Couple's Mostly Off-Grid Tiny House Incorporates Sun, Rain, and Gardening

All over the world, the idea of living more simply, and that " " is slowly but surely catching on. One potential strategy of living more sustainably means living in a more energy-efficient smaller home, as these take less energy to heat, cool, and maintain, and cost less to build too—attributes that can make a difference as housing costs rise all around the world.
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

This Hidden Section of Amazon Has Earthy Southwestern Home Decor With a Modern Twist

When you think of Southwestern home decor, natural wood furniture, metal accents, earth-tone ceramics, and textured textiles come to mind. Derived from Indigenous, Spanish, and American Western influences, this home decor style has been a desert favorite for decades. Right now, you can find modern hybrid Southwestern home goods mixed with other styles, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, and bohemian. Whether you want to go all in or just sprinkle the style throughout your home, you can shop its signature features right from Amazon. In fact, the retailer has a secret storefront that helps you shop the Southwest modern style room by room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Rolling Stone

Rap Pioneer Kidd Creole Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of Homeless Man

Click here to read the full article. On Wednesday, a Manhattan jury needed little time finding rap pioneer Kidd Creole guilty of first-degree manslaughter for stabbing a homeless man to death more than four years ago. The panel reached its decision just hours after lawyers on both sides presented their closing arguments. When the verdict was announced, Glover dropped his head, a courtroom source tells Rolling Stone. The artist, whose legal name is Nathaniel Glover, rose to fame in the early 1980s as an original member of landmark hip-hop collective Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five. He had lived a much...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Are the Best Celebrity Liquor and Alcohol Brands Actually Worth Sipping

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. These days, it seems like everyone and their famous mother is tossing their star-powered hats into the spirits ring — from vodkas like Sean “Diddy” Combs’ classic Ciroc in the 2000s, to the whiskey trend coming out of the country music scene from the likes of Brad Paisley and Florida Georgia Line, and the recent tequila boom. But with so many releases, it’s hard to tell what’s sleek marketing magic and what’s...
DRINKS
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy