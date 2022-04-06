ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Attorney General Merrick Garland tests positive for COVID-19

By ABC News
KTSA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 06: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Justice Department on April 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. Garland announced new measures the DOJ would be taking to prosecute criminal...

www.ktsa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Oswego Review

Both Oregon senators will vote for Supreme Court nominee

Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announce stands after meeting with Ketanji Brown Jackson; full Senate vote planned soon.Oregon's two U.S. senators, both Democrats, say they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley issued statements after each met with Jackson. The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on her nomination Monday, April 4, and the full Senate is expected to schedule a vote before it breaks for the Easter congressional recess. President Joe Biden nominated Jackson, now a judge on the U.S. Circuit Court of...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Coronavirus
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Health
Washington Examiner

Pelosi on Justice Clarence Thomas: 'Never thought he should have been appointed'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stopped short of saying that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should resign but asserted that his wife Ginni Thomas’s text messages to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows urging him to work to overturn the 2020 election raise ethical questions about whether he can preside over cases related to the Jan. 6 riot fairly.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Joaquin Castro
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Gina Raimondo
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Inmate asks judges to halt firing squad or electrocution

A South Carolina inmate set to die either by a firing squad or in the electric chair later this month is asking the state Supreme Court to halt his execution until judges can determine if either method is cruel and unusual punishment.Richard Bernard Moore is set to die April 29 unless a court steps in. He has until next Friday to choose between the South Carolina's electric chair, which has been used twice in the past 30 years, or being shot by three volunteers who are prison workers in rules the state finalized last month.State law also allows...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Covid#Fbi#Doj#Russian#The Department Of Justice#Gridiron#D C Commerce#Abc Audio
NBC News

The Supreme Court has a Clarence Thomas (and Ginni Thomas) problem

Many Americans have grown increasingly numb from a seemingly endless stream of dispiriting stories highlighting our political leaders’ fading commitment to democracy. However, if anything has the potential to awaken us from our stupor of exhaustion, it must be the recent news that Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, attended the Jan. 6 populist rally at the Ellipse in Washington, which preceded that day's Capitol riot. Not to diminish voters’ very legitimate concerns about America’s elected officials, but politicians and political movements come and go. Without trust in the courts, American democracy does not stand a chance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX8 News

Tillis to vote ‘no’ on Jackson for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Wednesday that he would vote against the nomination of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. Tillis, a Republican in his second term in the Senate, said in a statement released by his office that he thinks Jackson, the first […]
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy