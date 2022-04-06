St. John’s Blujays track teams open season

Sandhills Valley hosted its boys golf invitational at Stapleton on Monday. The meet was originally scheduled for Thursday 3/31 but was moved to April 4th because of weather. Hershey claimed the team title with a 395 team score. Sandhills Valley was second with a 400 and South Loup was third with a 409. Colbi Smith of South Loup was the individual champion with a low round of 77. Sandhills Valley had three golfers finish in the top 10. Cole Kramer was runner-up with a 79, Kyle Kramer was 5th with a 101, and Braden Powell was 9th with a 104. Hagen Campbell and Lucas Bell, representing the Broken Bow JV’s, each placed in the top ten. Both finished with a 104. Campbell placed 8th and Bell was 10th.

STAPLETON, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO