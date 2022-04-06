ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, KS

St. John’s Blujays track teams open season

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBENNINGTON – The St. John’s track team opened their season in Bennington...

North Platte Post

Maxwell Public Schools to Hire Seamann as Head Girls Varsity Basketball Coach

Maxwell Public Schools has named Annie Seamann to be the next head girls varsity basketball coach for the 2022-2023 school year. Coach Seamann has spent the last 3 years as both an assistant basketball and volleyball coach with the Wildcats. Prior to her time in Maxwell, she spent 8 seasons coaching in North Platte. Coach Seamann originally hails from Dayton, Wyoming where she attended Tongue River High School. She is a 2013 graduate of Chadron State College.
MAXWELL, NE
WJON

St. John’s Prep Opens Production of James and the Giant Peach

ST. CLOUD -- Colorful costumes, large puppets and a giant peach are coming to St. Cloud. Students at St. John's Prep will open up their spring performance of James and the Giant Peach this weekend inside the Paramount Theatre. This adventurous musical features a boy named James who finds himself...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Leavenworth Times

Track and field preview: Lansing athletes to watch this spring

Lansing has a younger and smaller track and field team this season. But the Lions still have several athletes with the potential to qualify for state and even get on the podium next month in Wichita. Last Friday at the Blue Valley NW Spring Classic, sophomore McKenzie Hayse, the only...
LANSING, KS
Grand Island Independent

Lindsey hired to be Northwest girls basketball coach

Northwest activities director Matt Fritsche found the next coach for the girls basketball team. In fact, he didn’t look too far to find him as he was already on the Viking coaching staff. Fritsche named Derek Lindsey as the next girls coach for Northwest Tuesday morning. Lindsey is a...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Sand Hills Express

Colbi Smith of South Loup Wins Sandhills Valley Boys Golf Invite

Sandhills Valley hosted its boys golf invitational at Stapleton on Monday. The meet was originally scheduled for Thursday 3/31 but was moved to April 4th because of weather. Hershey claimed the team title with a 395 team score. Sandhills Valley was second with a 400 and South Loup was third with a 409. Colbi Smith of South Loup was the individual champion with a low round of 77. Sandhills Valley had three golfers finish in the top 10. Cole Kramer was runner-up with a 79, Kyle Kramer was 5th with a 101, and Braden Powell was 9th with a 104. Hagen Campbell and Lucas Bell, representing the Broken Bow JV’s, each placed in the top ten. Both finished with a 104. Campbell placed 8th and Bell was 10th.
STAPLETON, NE
Lebanon-Express

Prep roundup: Lebanon baseball takes down Central Catholic

Hayden George was 3 for 3 with a RBI triple and two runs scored Wednesday in Lebanon High’s 8-2 home win against Central Catholic in a nonconference baseball game. Sam Thompson was 2 for 2, and he and Zach Lyon both had two RBIs for the Warriors. On the...
LEBANON, OR

