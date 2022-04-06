Beloit track teams open with second and third place

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East High School speech and debate team won second place in the state championship 4A sweepstakes.
The team competed in the Wyoming State Tournament hosted in Riverton on March 10-12. Students took home individual awards throughout the weekend as well.
Rachel West was the state champion for Poetry, with Dani Schulz placing fourth in the debate category.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The UMD baseball team swept Sioux Falls 7-3 in Game 1 and 11-6 in Game 2. The Bulldogs will have their home opener on Sunday as they will host Winona State for a double header, followed by a single game on Monday. The series will take place at Wade Stadium.
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Taking your talents to the next level is every high school athlete’s dream. Sioux City East senior guard Megan Callahan and senior forward Taylor Drent made it a reality Wednesday signing their letters of intent to play for two premier GPAC basketball programs. Callahan put pen to paper for Morningside […]
The Nebraska Coaches Association has announced those who have been chosen and accepted invitations to play in the 42nd NCA girls all star basketball game. Kailyn Scott of Broken Bow was among those chosen to compete in the summer showcase. Scott averaged 10.2 points per game this past season and led the team in assists (2.6 per game) and steals (3.1 per game). Scott helped lead the Lady Indians to a 22-5 record this season. Broken Bow won its 5th consecutive Southwest Conference tournament title, won its second straight district title, and qualified for the NSAA girls state basketball tournament for the second year in a row. Kailyn was a first team All Southwest Conference selection this year and was honorable mention all state by both the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World Herald. This summer’s all star game is scheduled for Monday July 25th at Lincoln North Star High School.
Between athletics and other extracurriculars, 67 Owatonna High School students competed in state-level competitions during the winter season. State qualifying teams and individuals include adapted floor hockey (12), boys basketball (18), DECA state finals (4), diving (1), gymnastics (9), Knowledge Bowl (5), mock trial (10 students), and wrestling (8). The...
DULUTH, Minn. – There three certainties in life: death, taxes and Mother Nature not caring about your kids’ baseball game, including at Duluth Denfeld. Tuesday, The Hunters were supposed to open their season at home against Hermantown. That was postponed due to weather and Thursday’s game between the Hunters and Duluth East will not happen either, which means more time indoors and waiting for things to clear up outside.
Moorcroft senior Char Cranston has decided on Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, South Dakota to continue her volleyball career. While at Moorcroft, she was an all-state selection in 2A for the last 3 years. In fact, she was the only 2A player this season that was named all-state 3 times in her career. She had multiple double-digit games in kills from her outside hitting position, with 15 against Glenrock and Tongue and 13 kills vs. Rocky Mountain and Big Horn. Her Moorcroft team finished 4th at the 2021 State Tournament.
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – After transferring from Winnebago to South Sioux City at the start of the 2021-2022 school year, junior Anthony Earth has had an other-worldly season. Averaging 15.5 points and 3.1 assists per game, the standout Cardinal has dazzled in the mini Dome since donning the South Sioux threads. Though joining a […]
ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City/Fullerton/Centura baseball took its 7-0 record to play winless St. Paul/Palmer on Monday. The Kernels opened up a 5-0 lead in the first inning courtesy of two triples and never looked back. They improved to 8-0 with a 14-2 victory over the now 0-5 Cats.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings baseball hosted Seward at Duncan Field on Tuesday. The Bluejays jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Tigers responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the frame to even the score at 2-2.
