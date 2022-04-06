Beloit track teams open with second and third place

The Nebraska Coaches Association has announced those who have been chosen and accepted invitations to play in the 42nd NCA girls all star basketball game. Kailyn Scott of Broken Bow was among those chosen to compete in the summer showcase. Scott averaged 10.2 points per game this past season and led the team in assists (2.6 per game) and steals (3.1 per game). Scott helped lead the Lady Indians to a 22-5 record this season. Broken Bow won its 5th consecutive Southwest Conference tournament title, won its second straight district title, and qualified for the NSAA girls state basketball tournament for the second year in a row. Kailyn was a first team All Southwest Conference selection this year and was honorable mention all state by both the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World Herald. This summer’s all star game is scheduled for Monday July 25th at Lincoln North Star High School.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO