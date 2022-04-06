American White Pelicans appear on county pond

It’s probably safe to assume that Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer will never go to work on March 15 again. The two men from Louisville, Kentucky, have fished on that same date four years in a row now. And according to Kentucky Afield, which shared photos of their recent catch on Facebook, every year they’ve managed to put a catfish weighing more than 80 pounds in the boat. The 94-pound blue cat they landed earlier this week outweighs all those fish, and it just might cement an annual tradition.
Here’s your daily reminder that grizzly bears are metal as hell: a video of a grizzly bear dragging an elk off the side of the road and eating it while it’s still alive. I feel like I’m watching something I shouldn’t be watching. In an Instagram...
Invasive bighead carp can weigh more than 88 pounds, and one caught last week in Oklahoma’s Grand Lake was close to that at 81.8 pounds. However, it’s not the size of the fish that impressed state officials. Instead, it was the stunning 10 pounds of eggs inside of...
Normally, when someone gets this close to a moose bull, bad things happen. The opposite was true for a young Colorado girl who just shared an innocent moment with one of these large beasts through a window in her home. According to 9NEWS share on YouTube, this video comes from...
A Missouri fisherman reeled in a smallmouth bass during a recent river trip, but a toothy, parasitic surprise came out of the water with it. John Blomberg shared photos of the unusual catch in a March 21 Facebook post, drawing disgust and a degree of fear. Blomberg said the critter...
Talk about a once in a lifetime experience. A father and daughter were visiting Yellowstone National Park for the first time on Saturday, and witnessed one of the rarest creatures you could possibly encounter within the park…. A wolverine. MacNeil Lyons, one of the witnesses of the rare sighting and...
Every now and then while outside you spot someone doing something peculiar, but a recent incident had wildlife officials scratching their heads. An eagle nest cam happened to catch a man dumping a deer carcass in close proximity to the nest. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) popular EagleCam...
I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
The word is that Missourians could see the return of an awful invasive worm this year. It looks like a combination of a hammerhead shark and a worm and it's really bad news. Credit to Only In Your State for this heads up. They warn of the hammerhead flatworm and Missouri is one of the hotspots that could see this vile creature this year. Inside Edition profiled these weird looking creatures and described the damage they potentially can do.
Native American tribal leaders have asked a hotel in South Dakota to vacate their lands after the hotel's owner penned a racist rant banning Native Americans from the hotel. Connie Uhre, owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City, posted on Facebook that she wouldn't allow Native Americans to enter the hotel. Uhre said she was banning Native Americans after a shooting on the property. She also cited vandalism and "Natives killing Natives." Her post was later taken down. Tribal leaders responded by issuing a notice to the hotel to vacate the premises citing the hotel for being in violation of the “Treaty with the Sioux, April 29, 1868" reported HuffPost.
I think we've found a predator who is above bears on the food chain based on what was captured on a doorbell cam. A big bear jumps into a pig pen thinking he has an easy meal and immediately regrets it. There's a good reason why this video is trending...
Catching a fish that is bigger then your boat is an impressive feat. The fish has the advantage the whole time… especially in something as light as a kayak. Sturgeon are such a cool fish, and the Fraser River certainly produces some beauty Sturgeon like this 10.5 footer. CTV...
Spring is here even though it might not feel like it. Tulips and daffodils have sprouted and creatures have begun nesting. I sat in wonder as thousands of birds swooped into my backyard trees to take a break during their migration. I also have a robin who has been fighting his reflection in my dining room window. That is a little annoying, but seeing that beautiful creature close-up is a treat.
If you need any proof that dogs are absolutely fearless, take a look at this video of a tiny dog facing a charging moose head-on. The video shows a man walking out to his car with his little dog, Reecey. But unbeknownst to him, a moose lingers across the street. The moose charges. And, well, here’s what happens next.
You never know what you might find when you venture out into the Montana wilderness. For instance, if you are really lucky you just might find a rare animal, not once, but twice, in one day in this Montana city. Indeed, a math teacher in the area Matt Donaldson was out on his way to work when he spotted a wolverine.
Sometime around 2010, a ferocious beast appeared in Utah Lake. Growing more than four feet in length, northern pike lurk near the bottom of the shallow lake’s murky waters, motionlessly waiting to dine on some hapless fish swimming past. Pike, with their mouthful of teeth, are revered as a sport fish for their fight, but the fast-growing predatory fish don’t belong in Utah Lake.
After observing a 'grim reaper' formation in the same area, viewers are taken aback by the mystery of an 'ice angel-like Jesus.'. A guy who went popular after sharing a photo of a Grim Reaper-like ice figure found near his home has posted his latest find, which resembles an ice angel or crucifix.
If you have been keeping track of geyser activity in Yellowstone National Park, you may have noticed that March 4th was the most recent eruption of Steamboat Geyser in the Norris Geyser Basin. This was the 151steruption since the geyser reactivated in early 2018. There was a total of 48...
Did you know that this small South Dakota town in the western part of the state is the direct center of the whole United States?. Belle Fourche is a small town of about 5500 population not far from the western border of South Dakota. It's around 55 miles north of...
Comments / 0