ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell County, KS

American White Pelicans appear on county pond

beloitcall.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA pod of American White Pelicans have been spotted on a Mitchell...

www.beloitcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Two Kentucky Anglers Pull a Massive, 94-Pound Blue Cat Out of the Ohio River

It’s probably safe to assume that Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer will never go to work on March 15 again. The two men from Louisville, Kentucky, have fished on that same date four years in a row now. And according to Kentucky Afield, which shared photos of their recent catch on Facebook, every year they’ve managed to put a catfish weighing more than 80 pounds in the boat. The 94-pound blue cat they landed earlier this week outweighs all those fish, and it just might cement an annual tradition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Mitchell County, KS
Government
County
Mitchell County, KS
Local
Kansas Pets & Animals
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Outsider.com

Person Caught on Eagle Nest Cam Dumping Deer Carcass: VIDEO

Every now and then while outside you spot someone doing something peculiar, but a recent incident had wildlife officials scratching their heads. An eagle nest cam happened to catch a man dumping a deer carcass in close proximity to the nest. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) popular EagleCam...
RAPID CITY, SD
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nesting#Prairies#American White Pelicans
KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
KICK AM 1530

Warning for Missourians to Watch Out for this Destructive Worm

The word is that Missourians could see the return of an awful invasive worm this year. It looks like a combination of a hammerhead shark and a worm and it's really bad news. Credit to Only In Your State for this heads up. They warn of the hammerhead flatworm and Missouri is one of the hotspots that could see this vile creature this year. Inside Edition profiled these weird looking creatures and described the damage they potentially can do.
MISSOURI STATE
Upworthy

Great Sioux Nation asks hotel that banned Native Americans to evacuate lands citing violation of Sioux Treaty

Native American tribal leaders have asked a hotel in South Dakota to vacate their lands after the hotel's owner penned a racist rant banning Native Americans from the hotel. Connie Uhre, owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City, posted on Facebook that she wouldn't allow Native Americans to enter the hotel. Uhre said she was banning Native Americans after a shooting on the property. She also cited vandalism and "Natives killing Natives." Her post was later taken down. Tribal leaders responded by issuing a notice to the hotel to vacate the premises citing the hotel for being in violation of the “Treaty with the Sioux, April 29, 1868" reported HuffPost.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
94.1 KRNA

A Friendly Reminder for Iowa Residents With Bird Feeders

Spring is here even though it might not feel like it. Tulips and daffodils have sprouted and creatures have begun nesting. I sat in wonder as thousands of birds swooped into my backyard trees to take a break during their migration. I also have a robin who has been fighting his reflection in my dining room window. That is a little annoying, but seeing that beautiful creature close-up is a treat.
IOWA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tiny Dog Takes Charging Moose Head-On

If you need any proof that dogs are absolutely fearless, take a look at this video of a tiny dog facing a charging moose head-on. The video shows a man walking out to his car with his little dog, Reecey. But unbeknownst to him, a moose lingers across the street. The moose charges. And, well, here’s what happens next.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Rare Animal Spotted Twice in One Day in Montana City

You never know what you might find when you venture out into the Montana wilderness. For instance, if you are really lucky you just might find a rare animal, not once, but twice, in one day in this Montana city. Indeed, a math teacher in the area Matt Donaldson was out on his way to work when he spotted a wolverine.
MONTANA CITY, MT
Salt Lake Tribune

A beast lurks in Utah Lake. State wildlife officials want it dead.

Sometime around 2010, a ferocious beast appeared in Utah Lake. Growing more than four feet in length, northern pike lurk near the bottom of the shallow lake’s murky waters, motionlessly waiting to dine on some hapless fish swimming past. Pike, with their mouthful of teeth, are revered as a sport fish for their fight, but the fast-growing predatory fish don’t belong in Utah Lake.
SCIENCE
Jackson Hole Radio

Scientist puzzled over Yellowstone geyser

If you have been keeping track of geyser activity in Yellowstone National Park, you may have noticed that March 4th was the most recent eruption of Steamboat Geyser in the Norris Geyser Basin. This was the 151steruption since the geyser reactivated in early 2018. There was a total of 48...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy