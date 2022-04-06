Hot pot: Flavorful broth is meant for sharing and customizing

Ever since my children left the nest, I’ve become an expert on creating meals from leftovers. It may be just the two of us, but I still cook like there’s a crowd. Recently, I cooked a smoked turkey. I love turkey any time of the year, but then I had loads of leftovers. I made my usual leftover recipes — turkey soup, turkey sandwiches and so on — but I discovered a dish that I like just as much as my traditional turkey standbys: smoked turkey quesadillas. They are so easy to make and have a delicious sweet and spicy sauce. I use barbecue sauce and a touch of hot sauce to give this dish a different flavor that compliments the turkey perfectly. You can use regular turkey, but I love the savory flavor of smoked. Either way, this is a meal from turkey leftovers that your family will enjoy any time of the year!

