Louisiana State

Entergy plan calls for customers to pay backup generator costs for businesses

By Louisiana Illuminator
Baton Rouge Business Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEntergy has proposed a new project to give backup generators to grocery stores and other commercial customers across the state to form microgrids that can be used during outages and peak demand times, but Entergy wants the rest of its customers to pay for them. As Louisiana Illuminator reports,...

