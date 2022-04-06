Public Health Reports Humboldt's 141st COVID-19 Death

BOZEMAN - The Gallatin City-County Health Department confirmed Friday, Mar. 18, 2022, that two more Gallatin County residents have passed away from complications due to COVID-19. The first person is a female in her 70s who passed away at a hospital the week of February 13. The second was a female in her 90s who passed away at her residence the week of February 20. Additionally, the state and counties regularly perform records reconciliation, and the Gallatin City-County Health Department received information that one person who was previously counted as a Montana resident has been found to be a resident of a different state. Therefore the Gallatin County total COVID-19 deaths will decrease by one.

