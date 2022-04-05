ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Amanda Smith and TJ Davis named conference players of the week

By DAVIS CARBAUGH The Observer
La Grande Observer
La Grande Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQyCY_0f1at1Xn00

LA GRANDE — It was a productive week of spring sports for Eastern Oregon University, capped off with two athletes earning conference accolades.

Track and field athlete TJ Davis and softball pitcher Amanda Smith took home Cascade Collegiate Conference player of the week honors in their respective sports, as announced by the conference on Monday, April 4.

Smith was named conference pitcher of the week after a strong showing over three outings. Her highlight of the week was throwing a five-inning no-hitter against Warner Pacific in an 11-0 victory on April 1, the first no-hitter of her career.

The senior went 2-1 on the week, throwing complete games in each outing. Throughout the three contests, Smith tallied 19 strikeouts and allowed just two runs over 20 innings. Smith kept the Mountaineers close against No. 5 College of Idaho, but the Mountaineers ultimately fell 1-0. Eastern took two wins over Warner Pacific with Smith in the circle, sweeping the Knights in a four-game road series.

Smith is now 12-3 on the year with a 1.75 ERA across 14 starts — she is second in the conference in wins and third with 85 strikeouts. The Mountaineers are third in the conference standings at 14-4 in conference play and 25-10 overall.

On the men’s track team, junior TJ Davis was selected the men’s field athlete of the week after scoring the NAIA’s top decathlon mark this season. Davis scored 6,949 points to take first place at the Northwest Nazarene Invitational on April 1. The junior placed first in six out of the 10 events and earned first place by a margin of 571 points.

Davis, who is coming off a national championship in the heptathlon during the indoor track season, has started off the outdoor season strong in pursuit of another individual title. The Mountaineers are back in action this coming weekend, competing at the Whitworth Peace Meet in Spokane on April 8.

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Airy News

All-Conference Spotlight: Girls Basketball

North Surry’s Callie Allen (2) elevates for a layup against Surry Central. Surry Central’s Mia McMillen celebrates after the Golden Eagles completed a comeback win over Mount Airy. Cory Smith | The News. East Surry’s Cadence Lawson (10) shoots a 3-pointer against Mount Airy. Charles Leftwich |...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
KULR8

Montana State Billings track and field adds three more in-state recruits

BILLINGS — Three in-state track and field athletes have signed to compete at Montana State Billings, the school announced Wednesday. Mandy Fuhrmann of Class C Opheim and Tatum Hull of Class C Chester-Joplin-Inverness will bolster the Yellowjackets in the sprints and jumps. Jaida Green of Class AA Helena Capital is the first thrower to sign with MSUB from the class of 2022.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tj Davis
WTRF

WVU track set for Mason Spring Invitational

The West Virginia University track and field team travels to the Mason Spring Invitational on April 9, at George Mason Stadium, in Fairfax, Virginia. Saturday’s action will begin with field events at 9:30 a.m. ET, followed by track events at noon. Live results for the meet are available at WVUSports.com.
FAIRFAX, VA
Idaho8.com

First big track and field meet of the season takes place at Rigby Invitational

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - 12 schools met at the Rigby Invitational Friday at Rigby High School for the first big track and field meet of the spring season. Some of today's results included Rigby's Ben Ricks, a Weber State commit, making a last lap pass to win the boys 3200m race. Rigby had a pretty good day on the boys side with Nathan Taylor winning the 110m Hurdles and the Trojans taking the 4x200m relay.
RIGBY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Conference#Track And Field#La Grande#Eastern Oregon University#Warner Pacific#Mountaineers#Knights#Naia
Lebanon-Express

Prep roundup: South's Leichty still undefeated in boys tennis singles

Blaine Leichty remained undefeated at No. 1 singles Thursday in South Albany High’s 7-1 boys tennis win at Silverton. The RedHawks also got singles wins from Vadim Hubenya and Chase Burton. South’s winning doubles teams were Michael Franzwa and Ivan Zavala, Jaden Gamboa and Aldo Ramirez, Carson Hamilton and...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Tualatin hires Dom Ferraro as football coach

The 6A state runner-up Tualatin football team has found the coach to move the team forward. On Thursday morning, the school announced that Dom Ferraro was named as the new coach for the Timberwolves. Ferraro has been coaching in various capacities at multiple metro-area schools for the last 16 years,...
La Grande Observer

La Grande Observer

La Grande, OR
465
Followers
108
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for La Grande Observer

Comments / 0

Community Policy