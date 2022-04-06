ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

French government says McKinsey will pay all taxes it should pay

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15xMvP_0f1amOVm00

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday confirmed that a preliminary investigation linked to tax fraud had been launched into the French arm of US consultancy firm McKinsey by France's national financial prosecution office PNF.

PNF earlier on Wednesday said launched a tax fraud probe linked to consulting firms without specifying which firms were the target of the preliminary investigation.

"We will know at the end of this judicial investigation if there had been fiscal fraud by this company or not," Macron was cited as saying in an interview with paper Le Figaro.

The use of private consultants by the government of President Emmanuel Macron, who has lost momentum in opinion polls ahead of the first round of presidential elections on Sunday, has emerged as a surprise issue in the campaign. read more

McKinsey said in a statement on Wednesday that it would continue to respond to all questions that French authorities may have and that it respects French fiscal and social regulations.

"McKinsey's fiscal approach is ... in line with OECD directives and has been shared with the French tax administration," the firm said.

The French Senate, which is dominated by the conservatives, in March had launched legal action against McKinsey, alleging that a company executive gave false testimony when he told senators McKinsey was paying corporate taxes in France.

The controversy comes as rivals of President Emmanuel Macron accuse the government of lavishly spending taxpayers' money on international consultancies during its term.

According to a French Senate report last week, French ministries have more than doubled spending on outside consultants from 379 million euros ($417 million) in 2018 to 894 million euros last year.

Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who in the last days ahead of the first vote on Sunday has been gaining momentum, called the controversy a "state scandal".

Macron in the Figaro interview denied political responsability for the controvery around the government's hiring of consultancies.

He said that "it is not the president who signs the contracts (with consultancies)", adding "it is the responsability of the administrations, ministers and service providers."

According to the latest opinion polls, Macron would beat Marine Le Pen in the country's presidential election later this month, though Le Pen has significantly gained ground. read more

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

‘If you can’t pay, no questions asked’: Zelenskyy says paying your taxes is now voluntary for small businesses in Ukraine

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the government would not enforce tax collection on small businesses that cannot pay, offering relief to the country's beleaguered companies as Russia's siege enters day 19.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Rishi Sunak’s wife to pay UK taxes on all worldwide earnings

Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, has said she will now pay UK taxes on all her worldwide income after disclosure of her non-domiciled status sparked a furious political row.In a statement, Ms Murty, who remains an Indian citizen, said she was acting as she did not want her financial arrangements to be a “distraction” for her husband.Her announcement came just hours after Mr Sunak faced further attacks after he disclosed he had held a US green card – making him a “lawful permanent resident” of the United States – while he was Chancellor.In her statement, Ms Murty said her...
INCOME TAX
KTLA.com

Should oil companies pay a windfall profit tax?

Oil companies are raking in gobs of cash as a result of soaring energy prices. Now politicians in the United States and Europe are wondering if they should help struggling consumers by paying a windfall profit tax. It’s not a farfetched idea. Both the U.S. and Britain have imposed such...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Reuters

UK's Sunak considered resigning over tax criticism, Sunday Times reports

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak considered whether he should resign this week after a storm of criticism over his wealthy wife's tax status, the Sunday Times newspaper reported. "He was considering whether he could withstand his family taking this any more," the newspaper quoted an...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Fraud#Corporate Taxes#French#Pnf#Oecd#Senate
Daily Voice

IRS Issues Warning To Taxpayers About Filing

With tax season well underway and many Americans scrambling to file before the deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is advising of certain details to double-check before submitting the required paperwork. With approximately 25 percent of Americans having already filed in advance of the deadline of Monday, April 18, the...
INCOME TAX
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

399K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy