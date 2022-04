ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Center of Creative Arts will show a new musical written by a St. Louis composer on April 14-16. Big Machine fka The Butterfly Room, by Colin Healy, is about the potential of youth among the degradation of the real world in America. While working for a big company, the young people must learn how to deal with what life throws at them.

