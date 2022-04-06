6 trade packages the Jets could put together for a star receiver

The wide receiver market exploded this offseason after several high-profile wideouts were traded and/or signed long-term extensions. Deals involving Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Mike Williams, Chris Godwin and Christian Kirk effectively reset the market for the position.

Though the Jets have failed in their pursuits thus far, Joe Douglas clearly wants to add a top-shelf, veteran pass-catcher rather than a rookie via the draft. There are several big names who could still be traded — despite team executives who publically say otherwise — including Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf, Tennessee’s A.J. Brown and San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel.

Armed with five draft picks over the first 70 selections, the Jets have a lot to offer — enough to even make teams change their minds about future plans for a player.

With that said, here are six potential trade packages the Jets could offer for a star receiver.

The Tyreek Hill package

(Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Jets offered two seconds (Nos. 34 and 39) and a third (No. 69) for former Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill and the 103rd pick. Hill, of course, preferred playing in Miami. Now it stands to reason that Douglas could offer that same package for a similar receiver. This deal would allow the Jets to add a star pass-catcher without sacrificing either of their top-10 picks.

One of their top-10 picks

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Douglas refused to say whether or not either of the Jets’ first-round picks would be available in any trade negotiations, which means he’d at least listen to offers involving the fourth or 10th overall pick. It would take a mega-star receiver or some compensation in return to pry No. 4 from New York, but if a team offers the right package Douglas doesn’t sound afraid to pull the trigger. The 10th pick seems like a more likely carrot to dangle in front of teams.

The Stefon Diggs package

(Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

Two years ago, the Bills traded their 22nd, 134th, 155th and 201st picks to the Vikings for WR Stefon Diggs and the 239th pick. That’s a lot – and similar to what the Dolphins traded to the Chiefs for Hill. The Jets could offer something close to that, perhaps swapping one of their early second-round picks for the late-first the Bills sent with either of their two fourth-round picks. It would help maintain the Jets’ overall draft flexibility without giving up too many of their top-70 picks – like what they were willing to do for Hill.

Some late-round picks

(Wilfredo Lee-AP)

It doesn’t take much to trade for good receivers these days. While young stars like Metcalf, Brown and Samuel would take a lot to acquire, an older wideout like Texans WR Brandin Cooks shouldn’t cost more than a fourth or fifth-round pick. That’s an intriguing option if Douglas doesn’t want to sell the farm for a receiver he’d have to immediately hand a huge contract to.

Player trades

(Charles Krupa-AP)

The Jets have a few players they could offer in trade negotiations if Douglas doesn’t want to part with too many of his draft picks. OT Mekhi Becton is an interesting option for teams considering his size and how well he played as a rookie. OT George Fant could also be moved as well after his career season on the right side.

The Godfather offer

(AJ Mast-AP)

The Seahawks said they don’t intend to trade Metcalf. The Titans said they won’t listen to offers for Brown. The 49ers have “plans” to keep Samuel around long-term. But talk is cheap and Douglas could change minds with a massive offer. What would that entail? It could be both of the Jets’ top-10 picks. Or a combination of the 10th pick and one of his second-rounders – which is what the Raiders gave up for Adams. Or even more. It all depends on the player Douglas wants to add to and how much he’s willing to give up. He’s said he doesn’t want to be “reckless,” but it’s clear he is willing to be aggressive.