Church News for the Week of April 6

St. John’s United Methodist Church in Winter Haven will celebrate 60 years serving God and community April 3 with a special 9:45 a.m. service followed by a potluck lunch. The Rev. Beth Fogle-Miller, a former pastor of the church, will deliver the sermon. The three remaining active charter members — Gloria Hart, Pat Shell and Jane Wagner — will be honored at the service. All former pastors, members and worshipers are invited. St. John’s strong focus on mission and its short-term mission projects became the model for the current “Short-Term Volunteers in Mission” for the United Methodist Church nationally. RSVP to the church office by March 31 or call Kitty Walker at 863-326-5523 or Sue Umstead at 863-324-3171.

WINTER HAVEN, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO