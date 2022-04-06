ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Church News for the Week of April 6

 1 day ago

El Bethel Baptist Church is having a free family event Spring Fling and Easter Egg Hunt...

Related
Henrico Citizen

River Road Presbyterian Church to host Palm Festival April 9

In honor of Palm Sunday, River Road Presbyterian Church will host a Palm festival Saturday, April 9 at 8960 River Road. There will be food, games and ponies for children to ride, as well as a food drive to support the Feed More program, which assists Central Virginians in need. Both children and family members of the area are invited to attend the celebration.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
The Ledger

CHURCH NEWS: St. John's UMC celebrates 60 years

St. John’s United Methodist Church in Winter Haven will celebrate 60 years serving God and community April 3 with a special 9:45 a.m. service followed by a potluck lunch. The Rev. Beth Fogle-Miller, a former pastor of the church, will deliver the sermon. The three remaining active charter members — Gloria Hart, Pat Shell and Jane Wagner — will be honored at the service. All former pastors, members and worshipers are invited. St. John’s strong focus on mission and its short-term mission projects became the model for the current “Short-Term Volunteers in Mission” for the United Methodist Church nationally. RSVP to the church office by March 31 or call Kitty Walker at 863-326-5523 or Sue Umstead at 863-324-3171.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
WBKO

Sky Science Festival April 23

The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The 14th annual united way feed the need food drive is underway. April is known as national distracted driver awareness month. Glasgow police make drug arrest. Updated: 11 hours ago. A man has been arrested after police conducted a search...
GLASGOW, KY
Greater Milwaukee Today

Residents receive facilities tour during referendum forum

HARTFORD — Hartford Union High School held a forum to show community members the plans for the athletic facilities referendum on tonight’s ballot, answer questions and give a tour of renovated district facilities from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday night. April 5 Referendum. Yes/No. The referendum is...
HARTFORD, WI

