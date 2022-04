I feel sad for the people who don’t know Jesus. The first thought I have when I see these folks trying to navigate through this life is how difficult it must be. How hard it must be to try to carry the weight of the world on your own shoulders. In situations that seem hopeless, I have a God who gives me the hope I need to get through. He gives me that path that cannot be seen by those that don’t believe.

RELIGION ・ 14 DAYS AGO