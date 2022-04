At the risk of sounding ungrateful, this winter has been frustratingly two-dimensional. Yes, we’ve had more than our share of action from Nazare and Pipeline, both of which are dangerous and dramatic and make for excited headlines. But there comes a point where too much of a good thing begins to overwhelm and desensitize its audience — where we wake up in the morning hoping to see someone, somewhere do something, anything else. It doesn’t even have to be that dangerous or dramatic. Just different.

SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO