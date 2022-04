For nigh on 50 years since the Arab oil embargo, energy security has been the goal in the U.S. and energy efficiency has been one method of achieving it for some. "Drill baby drill" has been the method for others, which is why policies change with every American presidential administration. Now, energy security is back on the menu. The bigger problem we face is not energy but carbon, which requires a different approach. However, most of the world still seems to have an energy efficiency mindset, given that reducing energy consumption does reduce carbon emissions.

