Arch-i-text: A reflection of change

Students depart Friday for a spring recess that will be shorter than usual, leaving them with only one week to travel, rest and complete extra work. Yale’s characteristic two-week spring recess was halved in December as the spring semester was delayed due to concerns about the Omicron variant. The change from two weeks to one evoked frustration and annoyance within the student body. The News spoke to 10 students about the change, many of whom shared that the shortened break has kept them from traveling home or visiting friends. Students expressed frustration with the limited time to rest before the end of the spring semester, noting that the shortened break would be used mostly to catch up on assignments, rather than to prioritize relaxation.

