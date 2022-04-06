Lorain Sports Hall of Fame Banquet May 14

With solid experience coming back this spring, the Cuyahoga Falls boys tennis squad hopes to be more competitive against another stellar schedule. Third-year Black Tiger head coach Ryan Markgraf can lean on more experience this season and with that, hopefully more points will be produced at the nets by Falls.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Three teams from Northeast Ohio made the girls lacrosse state final four last year between Division I and Division II. Hathaway Brown and Hudson both were bounced out of their respective state semifinal matchups while Rocky River took home the Division II runner-up trophy after falling to Cincinnati Mariemont in the championship game.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Northeast Ohio is the gold standard for the state’s gymnastics. Area teams dominated the state meet at Hilliard Bradley High School. Half of the 12 teams in attendance were local teams, and each finished in the top six. Brecksville won its 19th consecutive state championship...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — From potential professional prospects for the Major League Baseball draft to college commits and returning All-Ohio standouts, meet the top players for the 2022 high school baseball season around Northeast Ohio. Stats are included from last season, unless noted otherwise:. PITCHERS. John Allen, Wadsworth, sr. —...
After winning five state championships at Keystone, Jim Piazza has taken on a new task at Elyria Catholic. “It’s a different challenge,” Piazza said about being a first-year coach for the Panthers. “Leaving something that we had built and it was continuously coming to (Elyria Catholic). Having someone like Terrel (Dixon) to build something new here.”
