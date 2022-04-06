Lorain Sports Hall of Fame Banquet May 14

After winning five state championships at Keystone, Jim Piazza has taken on a new task at Elyria Catholic. “It’s a different challenge,” Piazza said about being a first-year coach for the Panthers. “Leaving something that we had built and it was continuously coming to (Elyria Catholic). Having someone like Terrel (Dixon) to build something new here.”

LORAIN COUNTY, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO