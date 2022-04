In 1977 Liz (Elizabeth) Shore, who has died aged 94, became deputy chief medical officer (DCMO). She held this post, one of the highest positions in medicine, for eight years. In 1984, Shore would have been appointed to the top job – chief medical officer – as she was the strongest candidate, but the prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, vetoed the appointment, suspicious of Shore’s Labour connections. (Her husband, Peter, was in the shadow cabinet.)

OBITUARIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO