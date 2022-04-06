ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravalli County, MT

Metcalf Wildlife Refuge Has Sandhill Cranes

By Steve Fullerton
 2 days ago
You can see them strolling along some of the dikes between the ponds at the Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge - Sandhill Cranes. Making their rolling "garoo" bird calls, they seen pretty content. Add them to the 120 bird species seen so far this year in Ravalli County. Bob...

