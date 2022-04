Sea of Thieves will see the addition of a new quest called Legend of the Veil, which brings in randomised story elements. First mentioned in Sea of Thieves’ roadmap from January, Legend of the Veil is a new three chapter long quest that will be available from April 21, and has now been detailed in both a blog post and a new video. The quest will be available for pirate legends, though in the deep dive where the quest is detailed, Rare staff did note that anyone can take part in the quest as long as a pirate legend is leading the voyage.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO