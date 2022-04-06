Fresno and Tulare hold special election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –Fresno and Tulare county held a special election Tuesday night with several candidates vying for the seat left open by former GOP Congressman Devin Nunes.

Tuesday’s election will fill the seat of California’s 22nd Congressional District until the general election this November, when a new map will take over and change the political landscape in the Central Valley.

There are four republicans and two democrats running in this election.

A candidate must get more than 50% of the vote to win, and with six candidates, Fresno County Clerk James Kus says it will be difficult for one of them to win the majority.

Polls closed at 8pm.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.