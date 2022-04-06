ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orioles' Chris Owings: Makes Opening Day roster

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Manager Brandon Hyde confirmed Wednesday that Owings has made the Orioles' Opening Day roster and will have his contract selected, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Owings will...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

MLB Opening Day 2022: Schedule and starting pitchers as baseball season gets underway

The opening week of Major League Baseball's 2022 season has arrived. Baseball's Opening Day is set for Thursday, when 18 of the 30 teams take play their openers. The remaining 12 teams get things going on Friday, April 8. For the first time ever, there will be a 12-team playoff field in 2022, and it is the largest postseason field ever in a full season. In theory, at least, that should mean more teams than ever realistically have a chance at winning the pennant heading into Opening Day.
MLB
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates make final cuts of spring training but don't have a backup catcher on 28-man roster

The Pittsburgh Pirates made their final cuts of spring training, though there are likely more moves to come. The Pirates reassigned five players, including three catchers, to the minor leagues following a 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in their Grapefruit League finale Tuesday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Travis Shaw: Secures roster spot

Shaw's contract was selected by the Red Sox on Thursday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports. Shaw joined the Red Sox as a non-roster invitee but has secured what will likely be a bench spot in Boston. The last time Shaw finished with an above-average batting line was 2018, though he did post a 122 wRC+ in a tiny sample of 48 plate appearances for the Red Sox last year after struggling earlier in the year with the Brewers.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Wins roster spot

Krehbiel made the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Krehbiel was a late-season waiver claim from the Rays in September, and he'll have a chance to pitch in a relief role to begin this season. The 29-year-old allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in five innings during spring training. Given the lack of bullpen depth on the major-league roster, a hot start from Krehbiel could see him eventually push for high-leverage assignments.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Beau Taylor: Falls short of roster spot

Taylor didn't make the Orioles' Opening Day roster and was reassigned to the minors Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Taylor was in camp as added catcher depth after Adley Rutschman (triceps) got hurt in March. Per Silver, Taylor will stay with the Orioles' organization -- he should split time with fellow roster cut Jacob Nottingham at Triple-A Norfolk until Rutschman is healthy enough to play. Taylor slashed .234/.341/.335 in 74 games with Triple-A Louisville last season as part of the Reds' organization.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Chris Ellis: Headed for minors

The Orioles reassigned Ellis to their minor-league camp Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Ellis was one of several pitchers competing for a back-end rotation or long-relief role with the big club, but he lost out on a spot to the likes of Dean Kremer, Keegan Akin and Mike Baumann on the Orioles' initial 28-man Opening Day roster. The 29-year-old righty, who submitted a 2.15 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 29.1 big-league innings last season between stops with Tampa Bay and Baltimore, is expected to report to Triple-A Norfolk.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Cleared for Opening Day

Mateo (hand) took full batting practice Wednesday and should be fully cleared in advance of Friday's season opener versus Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. After sitting out Monday with a side issue, Mateo was cleared to return to the lineup for the Orioles' spring finale Tuesday against the Blue Jays, only to exit early after he was struck on the right hand by a pitch. Fortunately, Mateo avoided any structural damage to his hand, and his ability to take full batting practice a day later suggests he's not experiencing too much soreness, either. Manager Brandon Hyde hasn't confirmed that Mateo will be the Orioles' Opening Day shortstop, but he certainly earned the job on the heels of his magnificent spring. The 26-year-old went 8-for-21 with six extra-base hits (two home runs, four doubles) and two walks against two strikeouts while going 1-for-2 on stolen-base attempts. That sort of power production probably won't be sustainable in the regular season, but the speedy Mateo should have the green light to run regularly for an Orioles squad that could struggle to manufacture runs.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jacob Nottingham: Misses cut for roster spot

Nottingham won't be included on the Orioles' Opening Day roster after he was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Anthony Bemboom won the backup catcher job. Nottingham will remain with the Orioles' organization for now -- he should be expected to report to Triple-A Norfolk. Since he's played in just 44 major-league games over the last three seasons, Nottingham shouldn't be on the fantasy radar.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Richie Martin: Sent to minors

Martin was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Martin was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk in November, and he was unable to land a spot on the Opening Day roster despite slashing .209/.480/.773 with a home run, five doubles, nine RBI and four runs across 14 spring games this year. He appeared in 37 games for Baltimore in 2021 and will be an option to fill in as depth in the middle infield this year.
FOX Sports

Orioles visit the Rays in season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (0-0); Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Baltimore Orioles in the season opener. Tampa Bay had a 100-62 record overall and a 52-29 record at home last season. The Rays pitching staff had a collective 3.67 ERA while averaging 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Begins year as top center fielder

Sanchez will open the season as the Marlins' everyday center fielder, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. According to Heyman, the Marlins had been canvassing the trade market for potential options in center field this offseason, but Sanchez's solid spring has apparently but any pursuit of an upgrade on the backburner. Though he's managed an underwhelming .648 OPS in Grapefruit League play, Sanchez has handled center field capably on defense to secure his spot atop the depth chart. Sanchez has hit out of the No. 3 spot in his most recent three spring starts and appears likely to occupy that slot int he order once the regular season gets underway.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Lands deal with White Sox

Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. His deal is worth $4.2 million at the MLB level and contains an opt-out date of May 15 if he's not in the majors, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Cueto was previously...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Spring Training: Michael Busch More Comfortable Playing Second Base

The Los Angeles Dodgers boast an incredible developmental system for their Minor League talent and are consistently ranked amongst the best organizations in baseball in terms of prospects. This season figures to be no different as the Dodgers continue to supplement their wealth of young talent despite graduating many of...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza homers in first at-bat of 2022

Welcome back to another year of minor league recaps! For those new to Pinstripe Alley, we run through the minor league box scores of each Yankees affiliate on a daily basis. Triple-A Scranton is the lone team active at the moment, but the rest of the full-season clubs — Double-A Somerset, High-A Hudson Valley, and Low-A Tampa — will pick up play this weekend and in a couple months, we’ll have Rookie ball and Dominican Summer League, too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Expunged from 40-man roster

The Pirates designated Medina for assignment Wednesday. Medina's removal from the 40-man roster clears a spot for the newly signed Andrew Knapp, who will open the season as the Pirates' No. 2 catcher. Meanwhile, Medina will be in DFA limbo for the second time this offseason, after the Phillies previously dropped him from their 40-man roster in December before he was claimed off waivers by the Pirates in March once the lockout concluded. If he clears waivers this time around, Medina will stick in Pittsburgh's organization and report to Triple-A Indianapolis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Colin Poche: Sent to Triple-A

Poche was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. While Poche won't be on the team to start the year, the Rays will rotate through their relievers with options throughout the season, so he should get his chance before too long. The lefty has missed the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and had an unimpressive 4.70 ERA in his 51.2-inning debut back in 2019, though that came with a strong 34.8 percent strikeout rate.
MLB

