Y'all-itics: Can you make money on blockchain real estate?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — Supporters of blockchain technology say it will not only revolutionize the real estate industry, but it will also democratize it by allowing working class folks to own premium assets in real estate -- just like rich people. Peter Rex leads OwnProp, one of the Texas companies...

bizjournals

Local real estate investment firm makes Texas apartment buy

After a record year in 2021, a Dayton-area real estate investment firm has made its first acquisition of the year. The Connor Group announced this week it closed on the purchase of Edison Riverside in Austin this month. This marks the fourth transaction the Dayton-based firm has closed in the Austin market over the last six months. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
AUSTIN, TX
Money

6 Ways Your Home Can Make Money for You (No Sale Required)

If you’re a little short on cash or just thinking about ways to make some extra money, look no further than your home. We’re not talking about selling or adding to your expenses by taking out a home equity loan, either. After all, you worked hard to be able to round up a down payment and, if you bought recently, braved a super-hot housing market and probably had to outbid multiple buyers.
HOME & GARDEN
KTEN.com

Can a Felon Be a Real Estate Investor?

Originally Posted On: https://www.dohardmoney.com/can-a-felon-be-a-real-estate-investor/. Everyone makes mistakes at some point in their lives. Sometimes, though, the mistake can cause you to head to prison. If you’ve paid your debt to society and are now free or on parole, it can be frustrating to find steady work. With the potential for massive profits and the freedom to set your schedule, real estate investing can seem incredibly tempting for someone like you. But is this an industry that would welcome someone with your background? Can a felon be a real estate investor? It depends. A felon’s main challenge is finding a hard money lender who is willing to work with you. If your felony involves crimes of moral turpitude or is financial in nature, you’re going to have a challenging time getting a loan from any type of lender.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

These 5 Real Estate Stocks Can Pay for Themselves

REITs are real estate companies that pay out their profits as dividends. You can diversify your ownership of REITs to get exposure to many different industries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
REAL ESTATE
TechCrunch

Wealth poised to make estate planning accessible to all

Many technology companies have come with their approaches to solving this problem, from Trust & Will to Quicken’s WillMaker to Everplans. Rafael Loureiro, co-founder and CEO of Wealth, which emerged from stealth today, believes his company is taking a more unique approach by appealing to employers that want to offer more value-added benefits.
ECONOMY

