2022 MLB depth charts for all 30 teams

Recently, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has made it increasingly clear he wants another chance to play in the NFL. Will he get one? Well, we’re skeptical, considering Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016. But if he does wind up getting signed, Bookies.com has released betting odds on which...
After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
TAMPA — The baseball-loving 12-year-old couldn’t believe what had flashed on the Shea Stadium scoreboard during his only visit to the Mets old ballpark. What luck, he thought, or was it fate on this summer day in 2007 in New York? The Mets were celebrating his legendary distant cousin, the baseball star whose heroics he had heard in his grandfather’s riveting stories.
Alex Rodriguez didn’t mince words: He wants to be in the Hall of Fame. “I would be terribly disappointed if I don’t get in,” the former Yankees slugger said Wednesday. Rodriguez was speaking reporters via Zoom as part of ESPN’s introduction of the new “KayRod Cast,” a Sunday Night Baseball alternate presentation with A-Rod and long-time Yankees play-by-player Michael Kay. “KayRod Cast” will debut Sunday night during Yankees-Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
Despite the expectation that the New York Yankees will sign star slugger Aaron Judge to a monster contract, it didn’t stop one former general manager from predicting a blockbuster deal between the Bombers and Washington Nationals next offseason. As we saw last year, Aaron Judge is capable of playing...
Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
The Los Angeles Lakers ended their season far from where they wanted to. Coming into the NBA season, the Lakers were expected to be one of the frontrunners in the race for the NBA championship. But the Lakers never showed any championship pedigree this season, and now, they have been eliminated from contention for the play-in tournament, thus ending their season early.
After 10 NFL seasons, former All-Pro pass rusher Whitney Mercilus has decided to call it a career. He is retiring at the age of 31. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Mercilus released a video of himself cooking a full-course meal. He explained that he’s going to start cooking more on Sundays while spending time with his family. To that end, he has decided to retire from the NFL.
In what can hardly be considered a surprise, given how the season has gone, the Los Angeles Lakers were officially eliminated from playoff contention last night, after another loss to the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers were expected to be championship contenders during the start of the season, but they did not put on any performances during the course of the season that would warrant that type of consideration.
Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
Former Dallas Cowboys great Rayfield Wright passed away Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wright, 76, had been hospitalized for several days following a severe seizure, Schefter said. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle was selected in 2006 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wright was a seventh-round pick,...
Shane McMahon’s son will be playing college football. The grandson of WWE legend Vince McMahon announced his college football commitment on Wednesday evening. Declan McMahon, a running back recruit, announced his decision on social media on Wednesday night. “I am extremely grateful and excited to announce my commitment to...
– The Indy Star recently spoke to Declan McMahon, the 18-year-old son of Shane McMahon and grandson of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Declan recently announced his commitment to play football for the Hoosiers at Indiana University. Below are some highlights:. Declan McMahon on possibly getting into wrestling: “I’ve tried it...
On Friday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will begin their 2022 campaign when they host the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at Comerica Park. There is a buzz surrounding the Tigers that has not been felt in quite some time as they appear to be ready to take another step toward contending for an American League Central title.
Since parting ways with ESPN, Katie Nolan has tried out a few jobs for different networks. It appears she may have found a new and more permanent landing spot. Nolan, 35, will be in the broadcast booth for Apple TV+ during the MLB season this year, per Andrew Marchand. Her first gig is this Friday night.
If Alex Rodriguez were running the Yankees, Aaron Judge wouldn’t be haggling with them over a deal right now. “I would have tried to sign him up three years ago,” Rodriguez said. “It was a no-brainer.”. A-Rod added that if the Yankees don’t show their biggest star...
At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers parting ways with Frank Vogel feels all but inevitable. Someone has to take the blame for what has been a disastrous season for LA this term and unfortunately for him, it appears that coach Vogel is going to serve as the scapegoat.
