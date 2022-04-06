ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

2022 MLB depth charts for all 30 teams

By ESPN.com staff
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN's MLB depth charts will be updated live every day throughout...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

3 Teams Named Frontrunners To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Recently, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has made it increasingly clear he wants another chance to play in the NFL. Will he get one? Well, we’re skeptical, considering Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016. But if he does wind up getting signed, Bookies.com has released betting odds on which...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
NJ.com

The secret is out: Disrespected Yankees shortstop is related to a Hall of Fame slugger (and beloved Mets legend)

TAMPA — The baseball-loving 12-year-old couldn’t believe what had flashed on the Shea Stadium scoreboard during his only visit to the Mets old ballpark. What luck, he thought, or was it fate on this summer day in 2007 in New York? The Mets were celebrating his legendary distant cousin, the baseball star whose heroics he had heard in his grandfather’s riveting stories.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez reacts to low Hall of Fame vote total

Alex Rodriguez didn’t mince words: He wants to be in the Hall of Fame. “I would be terribly disappointed if I don’t get in,” the former Yankees slugger said Wednesday. Rodriguez was speaking reporters via Zoom as part of ESPN’s introduction of the new “KayRod Cast,” a Sunday Night Baseball alternate presentation with A-Rod and long-time Yankees play-by-player Michael Kay. “KayRod Cast” will debut Sunday night during Yankees-Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
fadeawayworld.net

James Worthy On The Lakers Getting Eliminated From The Play-In: “This Team Was Assembled Over The Summer And Predicted To Win A Championship. I Don’t Really Have Words For This Season.”

The Los Angeles Lakers ended their season far from where they wanted to. Coming into the NBA season, the Lakers were expected to be one of the frontrunners in the race for the NBA championship. But the Lakers never showed any championship pedigree this season, and now, they have been eliminated from contention for the play-in tournament, thus ending their season early.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
The Spun

Former First-Round Pick Announces Retirement At 31

After 10 NFL seasons, former All-Pro pass rusher Whitney Mercilus has decided to call it a career. He is retiring at the age of 31. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Mercilus released a video of himself cooking a full-course meal. He explained that he’s going to start cooking more on Sundays while spending time with his family. To that end, he has decided to retire from the NFL.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Anthony Davis Says The NBA Wants To See The Lakers Run It Back With The Same Team Next Season: “I Think The World Would Love To See What This Team Can Be When We’re Healthy For The Full 82.”

In what can hardly be considered a surprise, given how the season has gone, the Los Angeles Lakers were officially eliminated from playoff contention last night, after another loss to the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers were expected to be championship contenders during the start of the season, but they did not put on any performances during the course of the season that would warrant that type of consideration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Shane McMahon’s Son Announces College Football Commitment

Shane McMahon’s son will be playing college football. The grandson of WWE legend Vince McMahon announced his college football commitment on Wednesday evening. Declan McMahon, a running back recruit, announced his decision on social media on Wednesday night. “I am extremely grateful and excited to announce my commitment to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
411mania.com

Shane McMahon’s Son Declan McMahon on Possibly Getting Into Pro Wrestling

– The Indy Star recently spoke to Declan McMahon, the 18-year-old son of Shane McMahon and grandson of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Declan recently announced his commitment to play football for the Hoosiers at Indiana University. Below are some highlights:. Declan McMahon on possibly getting into wrestling: “I’ve tried it...
WWE
The Spun

Katie Nolan Broadcasting MLB Game: Sports Media World Reacts

Since parting ways with ESPN, Katie Nolan has tried out a few jobs for different networks. It appears she may have found a new and more permanent landing spot. Nolan, 35, will be in the broadcast booth for Apple TV+ during the MLB season this year, per Andrew Marchand. Her first gig is this Friday night.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy