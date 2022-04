Following her star-studded performance at the 2022 ACM Awards, country music songstress Carrie Underwood opens up about the vulnerability she feels while releasing new music. During her appearance on the Billy Bones Show, Carrie Underwood shares what happens when she (or others) release new music. “If you inject yourself into your art and then you put your art out into the world, and people don’t like it or judge or whatever, it’s like they’re kind of judging you. Or they don’t like you.”

MUSIC ・ 24 DAYS AGO