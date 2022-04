While the city's music calendar still isn't as full as it normally would be this time of year, it truly seems like things are looking up for Portland music fans. From the return of Rontoms’ Sunday Sessions, to Dig A Pony's promising, new, local-music-loving owners, to Pickathon's grand return, we may not be at full party mode but the tent poles are going back up. Read on for all the updates, including one new track from Drae Slapz and Hunter Love.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO