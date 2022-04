Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke is a 24-year-old from Parkland, Fla., who has become one of the most dependable defensemen on the team. Drafted by the Jackets in 2016 as a second-round pick (34th overall), he spent three seasons at Notre Dame and was the team captain his final year before signing an entry-level contract with Columbus in April 2019. Prior to that, Peeke was named to the USHL All-Rookie team in 2016 and the Hockey East All-Rookie team in 2017.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO