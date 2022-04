Seniors can now walk into most drug stores and get a free over-the-counter COVID-19 test, Medicare announced. "For the first time in its history, Medicare is paying for an over-the-counter test," Deputy Administrator Dr. Meena Seshamani, director of the Center for Medicare, said in a news release on the announcement. "This is because COVID-19 testing is a critical part of our pandemic response. Combined with the free over-the-counter tests available through covidtests.gov, this initiative will significantly increase testing access for Americans most vulnerable to COVID-19."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO