Hudson, NH

N.H. man pleads guilty to filming himself masturbating while standing over sleeping 5-year-old child

 3 days ago
CONCORD, N.H. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man pleaded guilty this week to possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Hampshire, in June 2018, the Hudson Police Department received a report of potential child exploitation images. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says someone loaned their cellphone to another person, and when the woman got the phone back, she discovered an email with four videos showing Michael Dukette masturbating as he stood over a sleeping juvenile.

Upon an interview, Dukette reportedly admitted that he created and kept the videos. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the child in the videos was 5 years old when they were created.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on Tuesday, April 5, Dukette pleaded guilty in federal court. He is reportedly scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 23.

In a statement, Special Agent in Charge for the Homeland Security Investigations Matthew Millhollin said, "Cases like this emphasize how critical the community is in our investigations. Without the assistance of the citizen who brought this material to police attention, the evidence of this exploitation may have gone unnoticed and unreported."

Hudson, NH
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

