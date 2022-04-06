ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Ominous Cover Of Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats” Is Insanely Good

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmNdV_0f1YqvdJ00

Whoa.

I mean… WHOA.

This is my first exposure to Amigo The Devil, but holy hell can this dude bring it. Captivating, powerful, passionate, and at the same time, he completely made it his own in style and arrangement.

Written by Josh Kear and Chris Tompkins, “Before He Cheats” is unquestionably the biggest hit of Carrie Underwood’s illustrious career, covered a zillion times over by everybody and their mother, and yet, I don’t think I’ve ever heard a cover as good as this one.

And while “Before He Cheats” is an empowering revenge song, Amigo The Devil’s, whose real name is Danny Kiranos, takes on a much more ominous tone, dare I say… murder ballad-esque.

And I love it.

Originally released in 2020, the cover was part of his Covers, Demos, Live Versions, B-Sides project.

And of course, the original:

Carrie Underwood Breaks Into Tears After Grammy Win For ‘My Savior’

Carrie Underwood had a huge night at the Grammys.

She took home the award for Best Roots Gospel Album for her incredible 2021 My Savior album, and it left her feeling overwhelmed with emotion.

The album, which includes tons of classic hymns like “Old Rugged Cross”, “How Great Thou Art”, and “Nothing but the Blood of Jesus”, was inspired by Carrie’s experiences singing in church growing up, and it was easily one of my favorite records of 2021.

During press time after her win, she was asked if this one means just a little bit more than her seven other Grammys, simply due to the personal sentiment and meaning behind every song.

She immediately teared up answering the question, and you could feel just how much it meant to her to win something for this record in particular:

“I’m gonna immediately start crying… I feel like it’s more important, ‘cuz I feel like this is one of the most important bodies of work I’ve ever been apart of, been able to do.

This is one thing that I’ve wanted to do literally my whole career, I’ve wanted to make this alum, and I got to. And this just means the world to me.

Man, I didn’t last any length of time, did I?”

If you haven’t check it out yet, I highly recommend doing so.

Not only is it a fantastic gospel record from top to bottom that will remind you of Sunday mornings in church, it’s easily the most country project she’s ever put out. I can’t say enough good things about it.

Carrie performed her new single, “Ghost Story”, on the show last night, as well.

And she took to Instagram to post about her big win, doubling down on the fact that she believes it’s the most important record she’s ever made:

“I WON A GRAMMY! I love this album, My Savior, so much and I truly believe it is the most important album I have ever made!

Thanks to all who supported! I am eternally grateful! Glory to God! AND I got to sing Ghost Story for the first time on the Grammy stage! What a night.”

Check out her interview here, it’s well worth a watch:

“Old Rugged Cross”

“Nothing But the Blood of Jesus”

ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

