Tucson, AZ

Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada, 1 of them dead

By Matt Adams
 3 days ago
(WXIN) – More than a week ago, an Indiana couple set off in their RV to meet up with friends in Tucson, Arizona. But they never arrived, setting off a search effort. We’ve now learned that Ronnie Barker has been found dead and his wife Beverly was taken to a...

