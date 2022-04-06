Detectives Continuing to Pursue Active Leads in Tuesday Evening's Murder on Donelson Pike

Homicide Unit detectives, joined by the TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) Unit continue to pursue active leads as they work to identify the man responsible for killing Christopher Brandon McCabe, 22, who was fatally shot on Donelson Pike near the entrance to Nashville International Airport.

The investigation, being led by Detective Myriah Iles, shows that McCabe, of Gallatin, made an arrangement through Facebook Marketplace earlier in the week to trade his BMW sedan for a Dodge Charger. On Tuesday evening, the BMW broke down on Donelson Pike. A person in the BMW called McCabe to assist. McCabe drove to Donelson Pike in a relative’s SUV. A dispute ensued with a person from the BMW and McCabe was fatally shot inside the SUV.

The investigation is progressing. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.