ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Detectives Continuing to Pursue Active Leads in Tuesday Evening's Murder on Donelson Pike

Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee
 1 day ago

Homicide Unit detectives, joined by the TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) Unit continue to pursue active leads as they work to identify the man responsible for killing Christopher Brandon McCabe, 22, who was fatally shot on Donelson Pike near the entrance to Nashville International Airport.

The investigation, being led by Detective Myriah Iles, shows that McCabe, of Gallatin, made an arrangement through Facebook Marketplace earlier in the week to trade his BMW sedan for a Dodge Charger. On Tuesday evening, the BMW broke down on Donelson Pike. A person in the BMW called McCabe to assist. McCabe drove to Donelson Pike in a relative’s SUV. A dispute ensued with a person from the BMW and McCabe was fatally shot inside the SUV.

The investigation is progressing. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Cold case detectives trying to solve Jacksonville woman’s murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a decade after a Jacksonville woman was murdered, police are resubmitting evidence in hopes that new information comes to light. On Wednesday, detectives said they hope to keep this case in the public eye and finally catch Dorothy Renee Munsey’s killer. Munsey was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gallatin, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Gallatin, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
thesource.com

Suspect in Young Dolph’s Murder Attacked While Making Jail Phone Call

Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, one of the suspected killers of Young Dolph, has been reportedly attacked in jail. According to TMZ, Johnson was struck by a fellow inmate. Johnson is in Tennessee’s Shelby County Jail. During a phone call, Johnson was punched by a fellow inmate while he was in the middle of a phone call. Johnson’s attorney states he was in a visitation area and was decked by a fellow inmate. Johnson is said to have not been severely injured.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Titans#Facebook Marketplace#Dodge#Suv
International Business Times

Man Calls 911, Asks Cops To Test If Meth He Bought Was Real: Police

A Florida man was arrested after he called 911 and requested cops to test if the drug he purchased was authentic, police have said. Thomas Eugene Colucci of Spring Hill called the emergency number Thursday and asked the dispatcher to send a deputy to "test the methamphetamine" as the substance he recently purchased did not produce the "expected sensation," Hernando County Sheriff's office noted in a news release.
SPRING HILL, FL
Oxygen

FBI Reopens 1994 Case Of Young Mother's Murder, Which Is Possibly Connected To Separate Slaying

The FBI is stepping in to take a new look at the 1994 murder of a young Missouri mother who was murdered in her own home. It’s been 28 years since someone shot 26-year-old Diana Ault with her two young children nearby in their Independence, Missouri, home, according to NBC affiliate KSHB-TV. On Monday, the FBI announced they'll be joining forces with the Independence Police Department to reopen the cold case investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Pa. Man Allegedly Admitted to Repeatedly Shooting His Sister in the Head, Trying to Clean Up the Crime Scene

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with allegedly killing his sister, who was found dead late last week. Joel Ayala Jr., 20, stands accused of one count of criminal homicide for allegedly shooting and killing his sister, 22-year-old Linnette Ayala, during the late evening hours of Thursday, March 10, 2022. He allegedly admitted to the crime during the early morning hours of Friday, March 11, 2022.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

PA Wife Stabbed Husband Five Times Using Two Knives: Police

A 57-year-old woman supposedly wanted to kill her husband before she stabbed him five times on Sunday afternoon, according to the police. Manheim Borough police were called to a report of a domestic-related assault involving a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of North Charlotte Street on Mar. 20 around 2:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man and woman in their 80s found dead as police launch investigation

Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 80s, were found inside a house.Norfolk Police said officers were called by the ambulance service to an address in The Warren, Cromer, at 7.18pm on Monday.The force said the man and woman were both found unresponsive.Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “Our investigation is in its early stages; however, we believe that those involved are known to one another and we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation.”“A police cordon is in place at the property and detectives will carry out further inquiries to establish the full circumstances leading up to this incident.”Police said next of kin have been informed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video: Officer used stun gun on Black driver in traffic stop

A Tennessee police officer fired his stun gun at a food delivery man who had begun recording his traffic stop for speeding and asked to see the officer's supervisor, video footage shows. The man wound up facing additional charges of resisting arrest and obstruction of justice, his attorney said.Attorney Ryan Wheeler released the video at a news conference Friday, saying Delane Gordon began recording when the March 10 stop started to make him feel unsafe. Police in Collegedale, a city of some 11,000 people about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Chattanooga, have thus far declined to identify the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KVIA

Prosecutors can pursue murder charges in Santa Fe crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge says prosecutors presented enough evidence to pursue murder charges in a criminal trial against a New Mexico woman accused of causing a car crash that killed a police officer and a retired firefighter. Jeannine Jaramillo had a preliminary hearing Thursday before Santa Fe District Court Judge Mary Marlow Sommer. The 46-year-old Jaramillo is facing two counts of first-degree murder along with other charges in the March 2 wrong-way crash after a police pursuit on Interstate 25. She originally was thought to be a victim in the multi-vehicle crash, but later was accused of causing the deadly wreck and lying to police about what happened. According to authorities, Jaramillo initially told authorities that she been carjacked at knifepoint.
SANTA FE, NM
Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee

170
Followers
737
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Named for Francis Nash, a general of the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War, the city was founded in 1779. The city grew quickly due to its strategic location as a port on the Cumberland River and, in the 19th century, a railroad center. Nashville seceded with Tennessee during the American Civil War; in 1862 it was the first state capital in the Confederacy to fall to Union troops. After the war, the city reclaimed its position and developed a manufacturing base.

Comments / 0

Community Policy