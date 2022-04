FRAMINGHAM – Rita J. (Masterson) Wing, 81, Framingham formerly of Worcester passed away on April 2, 2022 surrounded by her family. Devoted mother of Sten Wing and his husband Ralph Contreras of Sherman Oaks, CA and Tammy and her husband Scott Dahl of Milford Loving grandmother of Scott and Ashlee Dahl. Sister of Sandra Masterson, Debra Mahoney and the late Carol Culver, Joan Hoffman, William, Robert and David Masterson. Daughter of the late William and Rita (Callan) Masterson. Wife of the late Raymond Wing. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO