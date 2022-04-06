ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Renaming Dillingham stream ‘Al’a Creek’ gets broad support from Curyung Tribe’s talking circle

By Avery Lill, KDLG - Dillingham
alaskapublic.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone who spoke at the Curyung Tribe’s talking circle on Saturday supported changing the name of a stream that runs through Dillingham. The current name includes a slur against Indigenous women. The proposed replacement that gained broad approval was “Al’a Creek.” Al’a means older sister in...

