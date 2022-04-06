Tupelo City Council fills Major Thoroughfare Committee vacancy in Ward 4

In this file photo from January 2021, Gregory Construction employee Jessie Doss of Brooksville directs traffic through the West Jackson Street work. THOMAS WELLS | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO • Tupelo officials have approved a Highland Circle resident to sit on the Major Thoroughfare Committee, filling one of two vacancies for Ward 4, which previously had no representation.

On Tuesday, the city council unanimously voted to appoint George Jones to the committee, which oversees the city's Major Thoroughfare Program. Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis, who recommended Jones, said she nominated Jones for a seat on the committee after speaking with members of her community.

“From my understanding, he is a much-talented person," Davis said. "He has all kinds of experience working in the community. I think he will be a good addition to the committee and will represent Ward 4 very well.”

Jones, a member of Highland Circle's neighborhood association, said he was excited to get involved with the committee.

“I’m honored that someone wants my input, and anything I can do to help make Tupelo a better place, I will,” Jones said. “I’m grateful to Councilwoman Davis and Mayor (Todd) Jordan for the nomination and to the council for their approval.”

Jones is a native of Lake Charles, Louisiana. He moved from Nashville to Tupelo in 2018, and he received an up-close and personal look at the work the Major Thoroughfare Program has accomplished with the renovations to Jackson Street, near where he lives.

Newsletters

Jones said he wants to bring that first-hand knowledge of the work the committee has accomplished during its 30-year history to the group.

“I hope I can bring a perspective of someone who was directly affected by the Thoroughfare Committee,” he said. “All and all, my wife and I were very pleased with the Jackson Street project.”

Jones has a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University and a master’s degree from Tennessee State University. He is a board member of the Mississippi Golf Association and owns Premier Golf Services, a company that provides golf tournament preparation and management.

Eighteen members make up the committee, with two representatives from each ward and four at-large appointees. Jones’ appointment leaves just three vacancies on the committee, one each in Wards 1, 4 and 7.

The Major Thoroughfare Committee was created in 1991 after voters approved a 10-mill Major Thoroughfare tax levy. It was imposed or renewed in five-year increments by voters seven times. Voters most recently renewed the levy last February.

Priority projects for the unique roadway program's seventh phase include widening most of Jackson Street, widening Eason Boulevard from Veterans Boulevard to Briar Ridge Road and widening Veterans Boulevard from Main Street to Hamm Street.