Sharpe St. murder suspects arraigned

Arraignment was held in Christian District Court Wednesday morning for the two suspects charged in connection with the October shooting death of 23-year old Adrian Acree at the intersection of Sharpe and Jones Street...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the wake of a police shooting in northeast Buffalo last week, a disbanded police advisory board is accusing city officials of playing politics with police oversight. City lawmakers say the board was not getting the job done. “That hurt me, that hurt me. That really hurt,” were the tearful words […]
The suspect in an Anderson County Murder last night (Wednesday) has been identified. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has identified 69 year old Kenny Roger Turk as the suspect in the murder of his wife Rebecca Lacey Sorrow.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police Wednesday arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting that happened in a Saint Johnsbury parking lot earlier this month. Jerry Ramirez, 35, was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Vincent Keithan. Ramirez was already in jail in...
The last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary-Lee pleaded guilty today to federal charges related to the attempted murder. Carlos Alfredo Almonte, a.k.a. “Rabioso,” 31, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to commit murder, assault of an...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) — A mother in the Cincinnati suburb of Westwood pleaded guilty to killing her son. Kenya Stallworth then hid Dominic Allen's body for two months in the apartment she shared with her husband, Robert Robb. Stallworth pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter Monday. She...
William Virgil spent almost three decades behind bars for a murder he didn't commit. That guilty verdict came down after police in Kentucky withheld evidence that may have exonerated him during trial. Yet Virgil won't see any justice for that police misconduct, as he is now dead—the government roadblocks to...
The gunshot-filled 911 call came into a Tennessee police department just after midnight on July 19, 2010, from the cell phone of retired NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Wright was lured to a road next to a field by his ex-wife and another man charged with killing him, prosecutor Paul Hagerman told a jury Tuesday. Wright’s call had reached the police department in Germantown, a suburb of Memphis, and the pop-pop-pop of gunshots rang out over the line.
A former Arkansas sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to serve a year behind bars for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy. A jury found former Lonoke County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Davis not guilty of manslaughter but guilty of negligent homicide for the June death of Hunter Brittain, Arkansas Online reported on Friday. Negligent homicide is a misdemeanor charge which carries a maximum of one year and a $1,000 fine; Davis received both.
A Mississippi man is under arrest after authorities said he killed a woman in North Carolina 30 years ago. Warren Luther Alexander, 71, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the July 1992 murder of Nona Stamey Cobb, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Authorities say Cobb’s body was found on the northbound side of Interstate 77 near Elkin in Surry County.
Following an auto-pedestrian accident on March 1 that tragically resulted in the death of Anthony Cattage, police arrested the driver, Jaguar Pierre, under suspicion of driving under the influence. Pierre was cooperative with police and has since admitted to doing meth earlier that day. However, she failed to show up...
State and federal authorities have ended their search for two suspects in a deadly drive-by shooting that left a 13-year-old girl fatally shot in the head in West Virginia one week ago. The U.S. Marshals Service announced Wednesday that the federal law enforcement agency had joined forces with the Bluefield...
A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
A Tennessee man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in a Shelby County court on Monday, ESPN reports. The jury of 12 reportedly handed down the verdict after about two hours of deliberation. Judge Lee Coffee then sentenced Turner to life in prison on the murder conviction.
A girl in Indiana called 911 to report that her stepfather was killing her mom, all as the violence was unfolding. Elizabeth Bennett Lewis’ 11-year-old daughter called 911 on the evening of April 1 as Mac Anthony Lewis, 45, allegedly shot her to death, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
A Biloxi man was sentenced to three life sentences for discharging a firearm during the commission of a robbery that killed three people, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Joshua Michael Garcia, 42, was sentenced today in...
The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
BROCKTON — Two people wanted in connection to a murder in Brockton on Tuesday afternoon have been found and arrested in Virginia. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, Brockton police received multiple 911 calls at around 4:44 p.m. on March 15 reporting a shooting near 401 East St.
