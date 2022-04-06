Superior Court Judge Dismisses Hoboken Councilwoman Fisher’s Lawsuit on Increased Union Donations, City Wants Financial Reimbursements

A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...

POLITICS ・ 17 DAYS AGO