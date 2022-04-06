Superior Court Judge Dismisses Hoboken Councilwoman Fisher’s Lawsuit on Increased Union Donations, City Wants Financial Reimbursements
Hudson County Superior Court Judge Joseph Turula has dismissed a lawsuit brought by Hoboken’s 2nd Ward Councilwoman Tiffanie Fisher which attempted to overturn the Council’s decision to increase the limit allowed for union donations. Fisher claimed that the ordinance was changed without sufficient public notification by its sponsors, or a public...hudsontv.com
