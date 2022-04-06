ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiawassee County, MI

Statewide childcare pilot program aims to reduce costs for employees, employers

By Mark Bullion
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Tackling the state's child care crisis. A new statewide child care pilot program is set to begin this spring that splits the costs of childcare between employers, employees and grant funding through the program itself. There are seven hubs throughout the state that will...

