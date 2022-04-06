Statewide childcare pilot program aims to reduce costs for employees, employers

A growing number of school districts and colleges throughout the country are making efforts to improve their energy efficiency and do their part in the fight against climate change, in ways big and small. In January, a rural school district in Michigan doled out $1.4 million to improve its energy efficiency. New York City public schools have been installing solar panels on their roofs, for energy savings and educational purposes. Indoor ventilation company Aircuity has been providing upgrades to many schools’ HVAC systems over the years. Add Maryland to the mix. The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) recently announced the launch of a pilot program, Decarbonizing Public Schools, which ultimately hopes to establish energy data management and build net-zero energy capacity in K-12 public schools, meaning the energy output will be no more than the renewable energy created.

