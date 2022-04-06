ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Clash to Release 40th Anniversary Edition of ‘Combat Rock’

By Allison Rapp
 3 days ago
A 40th-anniversary edition of the Clash's 1982 Combat Rock album is set for release on May 20. The collection, titled Combat Rock / The People’s Hall, includes the original album, along with 12 additional songs compiled by the surviving members of the Clash. You can see the track listing...

