GREENSBORO, N.C. — A lost slipper, a Fairy Godmother, a charming Prince, and a kind young lady whose beauty sparkles from within: These are just some of the characters that have made the fairytale classic Cinderella such a favorite for generations. After being postponed from its original 2020 date due to the pandemic, Greensboro Ballet is bringing the full-length classical ballet version of Cinderella to the Carolina Theatre stage.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 18 DAYS AGO