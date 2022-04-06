ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Step Closer: Luxury mini golf is coming to the Seaport

 1 day ago
Update:

According to Universal Hub, Puttshack – a new luxury mini-golf experience in the Seaport – will be purchasing the liquor license from the Gallows in the South End. The attorney for Puttshack went before the Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday to go over the plans. This will be the first Puttshack in New England; the chain, which started in Europe, has locations in Atlanta and suburban Chicago, with another about to open in Miami.

So something to look forward to this spring/summer.

Also on the horizon for the neighborhood? An indoor simulated golf course on West Broadway. You can get the details here!

Original Post:

We’ll never be bored in the neighborhood. We’ve got dart throwing via Flight Club, ping-pong via Spin, and now, according to Boston Eater, the Seaport will have luxury mini golf in early 2022 as part fo WS Development off of Seaport Blvd (Block M).

Puttshack – “upscale and techno infused” – will be a ginormous venue with 26,000 square feet of fun including four mini golf courses. Food and drinks will be part of it too. There are Puttshack locations in Chicago, Nashville, Miami, Atlanta and three in London.

Follow them on Instagram to see all the fun to be had next year!

