2022 NFL draft: Tyler Smith scouting report

Vitals

Height: 6-5

Weight: 324

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

40 time: 5.02

Strengths

One of Smith’s biggest assets is his raw strength, and it shows up on tape constantly, as opposing pass rushers often end up flipped and on the ground. He uses his strength in a violent fashion, torqueing his entire upper body and shoving lineman in any direction he pleases once he gets his grips on them.

Smith excels in run blocking, using his power effectively at the point of attack, and aggressively driving with his legs to overpower his opponent and move them out of the way. Once he gets his vice-grip on a defender, chances are he’s going to toss him to the ground after he drives them completely out of the play. He loves finishing strong, and his aggressive playing style shines through, as he makes it clear his goal is to put people on the floor. Smith’s strength and athleticism allows him to cover both inside and lateral runs, and he’s willing and able to execute both.

As a pass protector, Smith brings that same strong grip to the table. Once he locks down his defender, there’s no moving out of it. His long arms enable this grip to attach earlier, and makes it easier for him to use good foot balance to sustain blocks and stonewall opponents. He’s eager to sense if he can overpower the lineman on a rush, and flip his hip on them to take them out of the rush entirely.

Weaknesses

Smith’s pass-blocking fundamentals are a large problem for him. He often plays too upright, which allows defenders to gain leverage on him by getting much lower and disabling his hand placement. He often ends up reaching for whatever he can grab onto, allowing more savvy defenders to slip past him.

His hand placement and technique will need to take massive leaps forward at the next level, and he’ll he will need to be coached up on both of these and become a more consistent blocker.

When he does get beat off the edge from a raw speed rush, or from his own poor hand placement, he has a bad tendency to grab onto the defender and draw a holding penalty. He’s very quick on the instinct to immediately hold as opposed to resetting and trusting his own strength, almost seeming to panic if things do not go his way from the outset in pass sets. This resulted in 16 penalties for him last year, which is a huge red flag.

Smith will need to have these habits fixed and remove that panic reaction if he wants to be a blindside protector in the NFL. He may be better suited to slide inside to guard if he cannot fix it right away, and perhaps transition to tackle later.

Projection

Smith’s raw physical talent and aggressive demeanor will serve him well at the next level. Teams will see him as a player they can scheme around in the run game, whether that be at tackle or guard early in his career. He’s a true tone-setter, and has the potential to be a franchise tackle should he clean up his mental errors and technical flaws. This upside could warrant a late first-round pick, but he’s more likely to come off the board early on Day 2.