ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

2022 NFL draft: Tyler Smith scouting report

By Natalie Miller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bbwtv_0f1XlvAb00

A mauler with prototypical size, Tulsa’s Tyler Smith will need to button up his skill set in hopes of becoming a blindside protector at the next level as he enters the 2022 NFL draft:

Here is everything you need to know about this versatile blocker from the Golden Hurricane:

Vitals

Height: 6-5

Weight: 324

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

40 time: 5.02

Strengths

One of Smith’s biggest assets is his raw strength, and it shows up on tape constantly, as opposing pass rushers often end up flipped and on the ground. He uses his strength in a violent fashion, torqueing his entire upper body and shoving lineman in any direction he pleases once he gets his grips on them.

Smith excels in run blocking, using his power effectively at the point of attack, and aggressively driving with his legs to overpower his opponent and move them out of the way. Once he gets his vice-grip on a defender, chances are he’s going to toss him to the ground after he drives them completely out of the play. He loves finishing strong, and his aggressive playing style shines through, as he makes it clear his goal is to put people on the floor. Smith’s strength and athleticism allows him to cover both inside and lateral runs, and he’s willing and able to execute both.

As a pass protector, Smith brings that same strong grip to the table. Once he locks down his defender, there’s no moving out of it. His long arms enable this grip to attach earlier, and makes it easier for him to use good foot balance to sustain blocks and stonewall opponents. He’s eager to sense if he can overpower the lineman on a rush, and flip his hip on them to take them out of the rush entirely.

Weaknesses

Smith’s pass-blocking fundamentals are a large problem for him. He often plays too upright, which allows defenders to gain leverage on him by getting much lower and disabling his hand placement. He often ends up reaching for whatever he can grab onto, allowing more savvy defenders to slip past him.

His hand placement and technique will need to take massive leaps forward at the next level, and he’ll he will need to be coached up on both of these and become a more consistent blocker.

When he does get beat off the edge from a raw speed rush, or from his own poor hand placement, he has a bad tendency to grab onto the defender and draw a holding penalty. He’s very quick on the instinct to immediately hold as opposed to resetting and trusting his own strength, almost seeming to panic if things do not go his way from the outset in pass sets. This resulted in 16 penalties for him last year, which is a huge red flag.

Smith will need to have these habits fixed and remove that panic reaction if he wants to be a blindside protector in the NFL. He may be better suited to slide inside to guard if he cannot fix it right away, and perhaps transition to tackle later.

Projection

Smith’s raw physical talent and aggressive demeanor will serve him well at the next level. Teams will see him as a player they can scheme around in the run game, whether that be at tackle or guard early in his career. He’s a true tone-setter, and has the potential to be a franchise tackle should he clean up his mental errors and technical flaws. This upside could warrant a late first-round pick, but he’s more likely to come off the board early on Day 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dwayne Haskins teammates’, NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet

NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Chargers signing LB Troy Reeder

The Chargers are signing linebacker Troy Reeder to a one-year deal, according to Pro Football Network’s Mike Kaye. Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Rams in 2019, Reeder produced 230 tackles, fives sacks, eight passes defended, and two interceptions over the past three seasons. Last season marked...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five former Alabama stars projected in latest three-round NFL mock draft

With less than three weeks until the start of the 2022 NFL draft, we are in the midst of an overload of updated mock drafts and big boards. Like most draft seasons, the Alabama Crimson Tide is well represented in most mock drafts here in 2022. While there won’t likely be six first-round draft picks hailing from the Tide this year, there is still plenty of former Crimson Tide stars to be watching out for in late April.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Tulsa, OK
Football
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
Tulsa, OK
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cade Klubnik’s impressive debut as a Clemson quarterback

Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik put together a strong performance in his first action as Clemson quarterback, leading the White team to a 15-7 win over DJ Uiagalelei and the Orange team in Clemson’s Orange and White spring game. Starting the game under center for the White team, Klubnik completed 15-23 attempts for 106 yards and a touchdown to Hamp Greene that would ultimately win the game. Though he took several sacks in the first half, Klubnik remained confident, showing off a little of what he could do with his legs. For our first look at the young quarterback against some high-caliber defensive players, it was an overall impressive day for the highly touted recruit. So far so good for the freshman. On the Orange team, quarterback and returning starter DJ Uiagalelei struggled to get much going on the other side of the field. Completing 17-36 passes for 175 yards and an interception, DJ showed some signs of the problems he was facing last season with his footwork though he physically looked the best he ever has. List Recruits expected to attend Clemson spring game  
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Nittany Lion Robert Windsor retires from the NFL

In 2019, HBO converted their hit 24/7 series to the college game and followed Penn State around for a week and we all got to see the personality that was Robert Windsor. Windsor was a staple on the Nittany Lions defensive front and was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2020. Sadly his NFL career has come to a close already. Windsor took to Twitter this week to announce that after just two seasons, his body won’t allow him to continue playing football. In the post, Windsor says… 9 months ago, I had 2 major surgeries — one on my hip and one...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mason Rudolph, Diontae Johnson pass on Mitch Trubisky's invite

New Pittsburg Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky invited his skill players and fellow quarterbacks to his home in Florida recently to workout and just get to know each other. At the time we said it was awkward to think fellow quarterback Mason Rudolph might attend. Rudolph and Trubisky are going to be going head-to-head for the starting quarterback job this season.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dwayne Haskins Shared Heartbreaking Video Friday

Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback who went on to play for Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died on Saturday. He was 24. The former first-round NFL Draft pick was killed by a dump truck while walking across a highway in Florida, according to reports. Haskins...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Recruits at UNC football spring game

The final “practice” of the Spring took place for the UNC football program as the annual Spring game was held in Chapel Hill on Saturday. While it’s more of an exhibition, the event wraps up the Spring practice cycle and gives fans an early look at the team. This year, things are going to be a little different for the Tar Heels. They won’t be a preseason Top 10 team and we really don’t know what to expect after they lost talent led by quarterback Sam Howell. UNC will also have to replace players like Jeremiah Gemmel and Tomon Fox among others including the offensive line. But UNC does have a talented recruiting class coming in as well as other key players returning. Not only was Saturday’s game a chance for the fans to see the team, but there were also big recruits attending the game. This was an opportunity for UNC to impress recruiting targets. Let’s take a look at some of the players who were in attendance. NOTE: More will be added as available 3-star DT Jamaal Jarretthttps://twitter.com/JamaalJarrett/status/15128653592206417973-star WR Nathan Leacockhttps://twitter.com/UNCRecruit/status/15128838362622730313-star S Brody Barnhardthttps://twitter.com/brodybarnhardt/status/15127915601523589143-star OT Fletcher Westphalhttps://twitter.com/FletcherWestph1/status/15124658726523248764-star S Michael Daughtery (OFFICIAL)https://twitter.com/mikeygmaco/status/1512864662483836931QB Nino Marzullohttps://twitter.com/Nino_Marzullo/status/15129285025756774443-star WR Paul Billupshttps://twitter.com/PaulBillupss2/status/151296196202355916911
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Heupel details development of Tennessee's running backs

Tennessee scrimmaged for the second time during spring practices Saturday at Haslam Field. Following the Vols’ scrimmage, head coach Josh Heupel discussed development within Tennessee’s running backs unit. “More opportunities for young guys in your program,” Heupel said. “Len’Neth Whitehead, a healthy offseason, it’s shown in what he’s...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

94K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy